U of M Announces New Tuition Assistance Program for Native American Students

The University of Minnesota has announced a substantial expansion of Native American student tuition support, placing its free and reduced tuition program for Native American students among the most comprehensive in the nation. Beginning in the fall of 2022, the U of M will offer free or reduced tuition on all of its five campuses—Twin Cities, Rochester, Morris, Duluth, or Crookston—to students who are enrolled citizens in one of Minnesota’s 11 federally recognized Tribal Nations.

“For 170 years, our University has focused attentively on the needs of all Minnesotans. Today we are taking a positive step forward in addressing the needs of indigenous peoples with a history that predates this state and institution—a step I sincerely hope will have a lasting impact on Tribal communities,” said university president Joan Gabel in a press release.

The Native American Promise Tuition Program will provide scholarships covering the full cost of tuition for first-year or Tribal college transfer students with an annual family income under $75,000. Students whose families earn up to $125,000 annually will be eligible for discounted tuition, as high as 80 to 90 percent. The program is limited to undergraduates: to qualify, students must come to the U of M straight from high school or transfer from a Minnesota-based tribal college, and maintain full-time enrollment and a 2.0 or better cumulative GPA.

The Native American Promise Tuition Program expands on the university’s longstanding full tuition waiver for Native American students at its Morris campus, which is mandated in a state statute. Morris’s campus is the site of a former boarding school—one of sixteen across the state and hundreds across the U.S.—that separated Indigenous children from their families in a violent assimilation program, attempting to eliminate Native languages and cultures. Tribal leaders across the state have called on the U of M to address its history of land seizure and other actions they consider to be institutional racism, and make reparations. As university president, Gabel has made an effort to improve the U of M’s relationship with Tribal Nations, meeting with leaders from all 11 of the state’s federally recognized tribes.

“We have been very honest from my first days as president that we need to better serve citizens of our Tribal Nations and their communities,” said Gabel in a press release. “This program is a meaningful step to increasing access and continuing to improve retention and graduation rates while closing opportunity gaps.”

The university also plans to bolster support for existing campus programs like the Circle of Indigenous Nations, the American Indian Cultural House on the Twin Cities campus, the American Indian Learning Resource Center on the Duluth campus, and American Indian support services on the Morris campus.

Prospective students interested in the new tuition program can learn more on the U of M’s website.