U of M Establishes Resource Center for Refugees, Immigrants, and Migrants Amidst the Pandemic

The University of Minnesota has established the National Resource Center for Refugees, Immigrants, and Migrants (NRC-RIM) that will focus on the prevention, mitigation, and control of COVID-19 within those communities. The center has received $5 million in support from the CDC and the International Organization for Migration to aid in its development.

The center will be led by PI William Stauffer, MD, and co-PI Shailey Prasad, MD, and will help state and local health departments in developing best practices and training in regards to control of the virus. Additionally, the center will provide appropriate communication strategies to those departments in terms of the culture and language of RIM community members.

The development of the center comes in response to the disproportionate effects that the virus has had within RIM communities. On the matter, vice president for clinical affairs, Jakob Tolar, MD, PhD, said in a press release, “The pandemic has brought the inequities and disparities experienced by certain groups in our country into sharp focus,” adding that “certain immigrant groups face social and structural challenges that lead to more disease and death from COVID. In addition, these marginalized communities are also predisposed to other adverse social impacts of the pandemic such as food insecurity and loss of housing and wages.”

In a press release, Prasad stated that well-rounded knowledge of the affected communities is key. The center will work with community-based organizations to address those disparities and help to improve the health of RIM communities throughout the future. The center will be advised by a Community Leadership Board made up of members of RIM communities with public health experience who will help to guide the project at the executive level.

Prasad added, “The success of NRC-RIM will be a direct result of us all working in collaboration to develop resources to improve health care delivery to the RIM communities."

The NRC-RIM will be housed within the university’s Center for Global Health and Social Responsibility, more information and resources are available at nrcrim.umn.edu.