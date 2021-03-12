U of M Researchers Make Gains on Emerald Ash Borer Control

× Expand Courtesy of the University of Minnesota Emerald Ash Borer

Emerald ash borer—the tiny, iridescent green beetles that attack and kill ash trees—were first found in Minnesota in 2009. They’ve since become the most destructive invasive forest insect in the United States, killing hundreds of millions of ash trees across the country. Though insecticides can help prevent new infestations, their power to treat already infested trees is limited. But the tides may be turning against this vicious little beetle: new research from the University of Minnesota has identified fungi living in EAB-infested trees that may be harnessed to attack the bugs, and ultimately save ash trees.

The emerald ash borer is native to Asia. Believed to have arrived here in wooden packing materials from China, the grub-like larvae kill ash trees by burrowing winding tunnels just beneath the bark. The Minnesota Invasive Terrestrial Plants and Pests Center’s study, which was published in Fungal Biology, identified various fungi that may enter the tree through these same tunnels, or be carried by the larva as they develop. Some fungi harm the trees, causing wood decay or cankers. Others are entomopathogenic, meaning that they attack insects.

“Before now, we simply haven’t been sure what fungi are associated with EAB infestations in Minnesota. This project identified those species and, in doing so, opened up new possibilities for managing one of our state’s most devastating tree pests,” said Ben Held, the study’s lead author and researcher in the College of Food, Agricultural and Natural Resource Sciences, in a press release.

Researchers sampled trees in areas where ash is affected by EAB, from Rochester to Duluth, and identified the fungi using DNA sequencing. From here, research will continue to determine if any of the fungi can be used as biocontrol against the emerald ash borer. The beetles are a looming threat to Minnesota’s nearly one billion ash trees. Though they don’t travel far themselves, they’re often spread through the transport of firewood, wood products, and nursery stock.

“Ash trees are vitally important to Minnesota,” said Rob Venette, director of the center, in a press release. “They reduce air pollution, storm water runoff, and cooling costs, all while increasing property values in local communities. It’s critical we work to protect them from this invasive pest.”