Two Leading Climate Change Voices on Their New Projects

The first half of 2020 has seen a decade’s worth of turmoil. And in the midst of all of it, it’s easy to forget that there’s also an even graver global catastrophe afoot—climate change. That’s why we caught up with two leading climate voices—both of whom have new climate-related projects—to talk about where we are in the fight against the climate crisis, and where we have left to go.

Paul Douglas, meteorologist and cofounder of Climatrends

The legendary local TV weather guy and founder of multiple meteorology tech startups just launched another one, Climatrends (climatrends.com), which he says “provides actionable intelligence advice to companies that want to make smart decisions and reinvest wisely in an age of climate change.” Here’s the longtime climate change evangelist on the crisis as it stands today.

On why it’s more important than ever that the private sector takes action:

Companies are taking the lead. The federal government was, but now the federal government is not taking the lead. Companies realize that they have to find creative, cost-effective ways to reduce carbon in their cycles, in their supply chains. They have a fiduciary obligation, increasingly, to investors to disclose climate risk.

On what anyone can do to help:

You can’t put this genie back in the bottle. You can’t, by force of decree, have the sea levels fall. But there’s a lot of things you can do. The best thing you can do is vote for people who have respect for science. When we ignore scientists, bad things happen. The beginning of every disaster movie, there’s a scene or two where we ignore the scientists, and then all hell breaks loose.

On his cause for optimism:

At the end of the day, I’m optimistic for a number of reasons. Younger people are not skeptical; they want to be part of the solution. And when you look at the arc of technology, the falling prices for solar and wind and biofuels and all these other clean alternatives, at some point it’s just a no-brainer. Why wouldn’t you go with wind and solar? It’s cheaper.

On the silliness of the climate crisis becoming partisan:

My father was a Reagan Republican and would say, “We have rights and we have responsibilities.” It’s fun to focus on our rights. It’s much harder to talk about responsibilities. One thing we can all agree on is that we love our kids, and if you’re in perpetual denial, you are making it harder for them, because there will be more climate volatility. Everybody will feel the impacts of this. I’m trying to get conservatives to understand that there’s money to be made by having solutions. Somebody’s going to figure this out, and if you’re in denial, it’s not going to be you.

Eric Holthaus, climate journalist and author of The Future Earth

Eric Holthaus Eric Holthaus

One of the planet’s most esteemed climate journalists, Eric Holthaus moved his family from Arizona to Minnesota in search of a more habitable climate. His new book, The Future Earth, now available from HarperCollins, is lauded as “the first hopeful book about climate change” and imagines what the world could look like if decisive climate action is taken. Here’s Holthaus on the crisis as it stands today:

“I started the book back in 2014, so that was before Paris, before the Green New Deal, before Greta Thunberg, before the climate strike—all of that stuff—and definitely before the pandemic.”

On the need for a new climate narrative:

I think we all know the “we have 30 years to master the dystopian narrative of what climate change is going to be like and how we’re all going to die” story really well. What we don’t know very well at all, or let ourselves think about, is the world where we do what we need to do and we change as quickly as we need to change. I think that it is sort of our responsibility to put those visions out there in the world.

On the most important action you can take:

In doing these six years of interviews and thinking and writing and rewriting this book, a very easy takeaway is that just talking about it more is the most radical and most disruptive activity that you can do. “What are you working towards?” “What do you want the world to be like?” “What can we make happen?”

The Future Earth book

On how not complex this problem really is:

The science of climate change is extremely simple. All we need to do is stop using fossil fuels as quickly as we can. The technology to replace them is already here. We know that it works. So you just need to do that as quickly as possible, whatever that means for you. I’m not asking people to become vegan or take any sort of steps at all.

On the massive progress already made:

This is the most important thing that pretty much any group of humans has ever done. For the first time, really, in the history of the climate movement, we’re at the point where we’re making demands on a scale of the change needed and governments are listening. Even if it’s only listening and ignoring.

On one positive to come out of COVID-19:

There’s a prediction that 2019 will be the year that global emissions peaked permanently. Some of the biggest global industry carbon footprints were the things that, just by chance, were targeted in the pandemic. The main goal of climate action is to peak emissions, and that could already be done.