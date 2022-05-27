The Twin Cities Guide to Summer Festivals

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Grand Old Day

Midwesterners never fail to put our own unique, wholesome twist on just about everything. Of course we've included the Great Minnesota Get-Together in our round up of summer festivals, and other classics like Rock the Garden, Twin Cities Pride, and the Renaissance Festival. But more niche gatherings like the Minnesota Garlic Festival? Only in MN.

All Summer

St. Paul Music in the Parks

Live music will fill St. Paul's beautiful, green spaces this summer from Mears Park to Como’s Lakeside Pavilion.

Minneapolis Music & Movies in the Park

The yearly festivities kick off on Memorial Day for a full summer of activities around the Minneapolis park system.

Twin Cities Pride

Pride month might mainly be in June but celebrations span throughout the summer. From 5k’s, cookouts, dance parties, to festivals there are enough Pride events to keep your heart full.

Under the Canopy

Created out of the pandemic, this outdoor concert series is back and bigger than ever. Enjoy live music at this community-oriented event.

Marketfest

In the beautiful town of White Bear Lake, there’s family fun at every corner. Each Thursday, enjoy summer’s best music and more than 180+ street vendors under the sun.

Open Streets Mpls

Held in the streets of Minneapolis, this outdoor festival opens roads to people for walking, biking, rolling, and connecting with the community. See the streets transform into a space where people can play and explore. June 5, Lyndale; July 10, Franklin; August 13, East Lake; September 10, West Broadway; October 1, Minnehaha

June

The Rhubarb Festival

Celebrate Minnesota’s sweet-tart favorite! This year’s festival will have a strong focus on entertainment. So, enjoy tastings of rhubarb delights, games, live music, and your favorite rhubarb vendors. June 4, Lanesboro

Judy Garland’s 100th Birthday Celebration

The Judy Garland Museum is celebrating her extraordinary life and career. The celebration will host events from movie showings, meet and greets, a 5k and a benefit dinner. June 9-12, Grand Rapids.

St. Paul Summer Beer Fest

To all the beer snobs out there, this is for you. Dedicated to craft beer and good times, the outdoor beer festival will feature samplings from over 50 breweries at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. June 11, Minnesota State Fair

Northern Spark

This year's late-night art festival takes place along University Avenue and downtown in St. Paul from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. with a closing event scheduled for 2 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. on Raspberry Island. June 11, St. Paul.

Rock the Garden

The Current is happy to welcome you back to their annual Rock the Garden. This year’s lineup features 7 incredible acts ranging from indie, punk rock, and funk, to doom metal and blues. June 11, Walker Art Center, Mpls.

Minneapolis Comedy Festival

If you’re looking for some laughs, the comedy fest returns after two years and brings 16 comedians to Minneapolis within 7 days. June 13-19, Mpls.

Stone Arch Bridge Festival

The Stone Arch Bridge Festival returns to the West side of the bridge. Featuring over 200 artist booths, culinary artists, live music and food vendors. June 18-19, West River Parkway, Mpls.

Twin Cities Jazz Fest

In its 23rd year, the Jazz Fest has rounded up a fantastic group of talented musicians with headliners including Matthew Whitaker, Tremé Brass Band, Emmet Cohen w/ Bruce Harris, Brandon Goldberg Quintet & Bruce Henry & the Evolution of African American Music. June 24-25, Mears Park.

Eagan Art Festival

Fine art fiends will be glad to learn that a cluster of multimedia artists will gather in Eagan for a weekend. June 25-26, Eagan Festival Grounds.

Twin Cities Pride

The culmination of Pride month, PrideFest is the time to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with events from the Pride March, Family Fun Day, to the Rainbow Run 5K. There will be local BIPOC and LGBTQ+ vendors, food courts, a beer garden, and music stages including Pride in Concert, with Carly Rae Jepson as headliner. June 25-June 26, Loring Park.

Afton Strawberry Festival

Afton's free, two-day outdoor festival features great food, over 80 artist vendors, live music and fun for the whole family. Stop by to get fresh local strawbs at the festival which honors the long, rich history of strawberry crops grown in the area since the 1800's. June 25-26, Afton Town Square.

26th Annual Raspberries and Wine Festival

Come down to Winehaven Winerty and celebrate summer with vineyard tours, wine slushies, lunch at the vineyard and live music! The winery will also be releasing a new batch of Raspberry Wine. June 25-26, Chicago

July

Red White and Boom

St. Anthony will come alive with a number of activities but sunset brings the main event, fireworks launched from Boom Island Park. July 4, St. Anthony Main.

World’s Largest Wild Rice Festival

Going strong for over 70 years, Deer River celebrates its area’s natural staple of wild rice. Sponsored by the Deer River Lions Club, the weekend is full of fun, food, entertainment, and fellowship. July 8-10, Deer River

Bean Hole Days

Beans. The more you eat, the more you’ll be tootin’ for more! Every July, huge cast iron kettles of beans are buried Tuesday, July 12 to cook overnight and be served the next day to more than 3,000 hungry visitors.

July 12-13, Pequot Lakes

Kolacky Days

A well-known treat to locals, this festival has been celebrating the Bohemiam delicacy since 1929. The Czechoslovakian themed festival brings a weekend of food, parades, activities, and more. July 22-24, Montgomery

Lumberjack days

See real-life Paul Bunyan's chop wood and balance on a log all for your entertainment. Take part in the parade, downhill derby, and boat cruise. July 15-July 17, Stillwater.

Minnehaha Falls Art Fair

Named the best festival in the Twin Cities, this is not just another art fair. Dozens of artists will sell more jewelry, photography, painting and wood art. Pair art with food for an even more fulfilling experience. July 15-17, Minnehaha Ave, Mpls.

Minneapolis Aquatennial

Kicked off by the CenterPoint Energy Torchlight Parade and wrapped up by the Target Fireworks, there’s no better way to celebrate everything the city of Minneapolis has to offer than the Aquatennial. July 20-23, Mpls.

Spirit of the Lakes Festival

If anyone knows how to party on the lakes, it’s Lake Minnetonka. The festival brings a whole weekend of music, food, a boat-in movie and fireworks. July 21-23, Surfside Park, Mounds.

Twin Cities Summer Jam

The Twin Cities Summer Jam is back in its 5th year. This year, headliners Blake Shelton and Kane Brown will take the stage joined by 11 other bands and artists of all genres. July 21-23, Canterbury Park.

Uptown Food Truck Festival

The perfect place to fill up with 40+ local food trucks. The food-on-wheels festival is driving to three different cities this year. July 23 in Hopkins, August 6 in St. Paul, August 20 in Anoka.

Twin Cities Water Lantern Festival

Looking to light your night? Enjoy a memorable night with family and friends, and witness thousands of lanterns float acorss Phalen lake unde the stars. July 30, Phalen Park Beach House.

Loring Park Art Festival

Celebrating art, food, music and entertainment, this art fest features 140 artists selling original artwork. July 30-31, Loring Park.

Live at the Hilde: Party in the Park

Sue McLean & Associates will put on a two-day festival with 7 performers including Gary Clark Jr. Kelsea Ballerini, and Cold War Kids. July 29-30, Plymouth.

August/September

Minnesota Fringe Festival

The greatest collection of performances in the Twin Cities will host 119 live, in-person shows over 11 days. August 4-14, Uptown, Mpls.

Irish Fair

The Irish Fair has struck gold with over 500 local, national, and international performers, dance, sports, comedy and storytelling. August 12-14, Harriet Island.

Minnesota Garlic Festival

This is the perfect event for lovers of garlic. Featuring amazing food, celebrity chefs, silly games, and lots of garlic, this festival is in supports of a healthy environment and vital rural communities in Minnesota. August 13, Hutchinson

Renaissance Festival

The RenFest is the perfect time to dress in your finest medieval garb. Watch traditional renaissance activities like jousting, folk dancing, knife throwing and more. August 20-October 2, Shakopee.

Minnesota State Fair

The Great Minnesota Get Together which bookends the summer, will have all its iconic food and events from pronto pups, the giant slide to Grandstand performances from Pitbull, Diana Ross, Disney princesses and more. August 25-September 5, State Fairgrounds.

Grape Stomp Festival

Make your own wine– sort of. Over 300 teams will stomp on 10,000 plus pounds of grapes where winners will win a case of Vino d’Feet. The three day festival also features 12 bands on 4 stages, over 150 food, art and marketplace vendors, and more. September 16-18, Alexandria.

Twin Cities Veg Fest

Experience the biggest plant-based festival in the Midwest! For the omnivores, vegetarians, and vegans, there’s an array of plant-based foods from multiple vendors, cooking demonstrations, and inspiring presentations. September 18, Harriest Island Park

Thinking of something we missed? Send us an e-mail and we'll add it to the list.