Twin Cities Pride at 50

× Expand Image from the Michael McConnell Files. Used courtesy of the Tretter Collection in GLBT Studies, University of Minnesota Libraries. 1974 Gay Pride March This photo was taken in 1974 at Gay Pride during a march from Nicollet Mall to Loring Park.

This month, Twin Cities Pride returns to Loring Park for its 50th anniversary. And after a cancelled event in 2020 and a scaled-back version last year, the community is ready to gather for the country’s third-largest free Pride celebration. It’s not all glitter and glam though: The event, which has stretched over five decades now, marks a history filled with both hard-won victories and painful losses.

“We’re working on showing the history of Pride throughout the event and providing a look back on how far we have come,” says Twin Cities Pride executive director Dot Belstler.

Head to Loring Park June 25–26 to celebrate Pride—and mark a golden anniversary of change. tcpride.org

350

Estimated number of vendors at Pride this year.

350,000

The number of Pride attendees in non- pandemic years, with 100,000–150,000 typically attending the march.

13

Number of years Dot Belstler has served as Twin Cities Pride’s executive director (She’s retiring this year—look for a booth at the festival where people can voice their thoughts on where the organization goes from here.)

1981

Year the Pride Committee was first allowed to close a portion of Hennepin Avenue—for just one hour.

$13.4 million

The economic impact of TC Pride in Hennepin County in 2018, according to a University of Minnesota study.

3,000