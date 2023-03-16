Twin Cities on Track for Seventh Snowiest Winter

× Expand Shutterstock Minneapolis Skyline

This winter has been a doozy. With over 80 inches of snow, we’re currently sitting at the eighth snowiest winter on record in the Twin Cities. And between the shoveling, snow emergencies, potholes and parking fiascos, most of us are ready to be done.

But this week’s forecast has other plans, and could put us into the seventh spot for snowiest winters in Twin Cities history. So, without further ado, here are the top snowiest winters in Twin Cities history, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

The jury’s still out on this year’s total snowfall, but at least a top 10 spot gives a little validation to all of our shoveling, salting, and suffering.