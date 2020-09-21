Twin Cities Mayors Proclaim Ruth Bader Ginsburg Day

× Expand Shutterstock Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter have put out a joint proclamation, declaring September 21 “Ruth Bader Ginsburg Day” in the Twin Cities. Justice Ginsburg died on Friday after suffering complications due to pancreatic cancer. She was 87.

The proclamation was issued as people gathered to honor the “Notorious RBG” with a candlelight vigil at Boom Island Park.

The mayors praised her work in gender equality, calling Ginsburg a “trailblazer” and saying her ”steadfast advocacy for a fairer nation is an example for us all to follow.”

× RBG exemplified excellence. Throughout her life, she relentlessly pursued justice. Trailblazer. Giant.



Tough to find the right description for a woman who changed the world by changing the law, & remade our standards of fairness by holding her ground & telling the truth. — Jacob Frey (@Jacob_Frey) September 19, 2020

× Rest In Peace, Justice Ginsburg. Thank you for your service, you literally gave your entire life for our country & our freedoms. God bless you. God bless us all. #2020 https://t.co/5pUWSbwXS3 — Melvin Carter (@melvincarter3) September 18, 2020

In their proclamation, the mayors also touched on a subject now at the forefront of the 2020 presidential election–who should name Ginsburg’s replacement on the bench.

The mayors stated that the “people of our Twin Cities will advocate for Justice Ginsburg’s replacement to be named by a president whose commitment to justice and human rights reflects her own.”

Before her death, Ginsburg reportedly said that her “most fervent wish” was to not be replaced before the next president took office.

After Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced he would move as quickly as possible to replace Ginsburg’s seat, ActBlue, an online fundraising platform for Democrats, received over $30 million in donations.

"Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a hero. She was an icon and a woman way ahead of her time," Senator Amy Klobuchar said in a statement. “She opened doors for women at a time when so many insisted on keeping them shut. She was the first woman to get tenure at Columbia Law School and showed future women lawyers–like me–that anything and everything was possible."

× This is a tragic loss for our country and the Court, it feels so personal. I’m heartbroken. https://t.co/I7xKXrzNpt — Tina Smith (@TinaSmithMN) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was born on March 15, 1933. When she was sworn in by President Bill Clinton in 1993, Ginsburg became the second woman and the first Jewish woman to serve as a Supreme Court Justice.

Governor Walz has ordered all flags in state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff until Ginsburg’s funeral. No funeral plans have been announced yet, but Ginsburg is expected to lie in repose at the Supreme Court.

× Few Americans have done as much for the cause of equality as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She broke glass ceilings at every turn. She envisioned and implemented a humane and progressive interpretation of the law. She changed this country for the better. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) September 18, 2020