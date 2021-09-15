Twin Cities Jazz Fest Returns In-Person

× Expand Twin Cities Jazz Festival Twin Cities Jazz Festival

Since its mere beginnings at Peavey Park in 1999, the Twin Cities Jazz Festival has taken many shapes in many different places around the Cities. Formerly split between the Twin Cities and now a strictly St. Paul event, the festival is known to bring in jazz enthusiasts across the state for a few days of local and national headliners, keeping the artform of jazz alive. And this year—after a 2020 festival cancellation due to COVID-19—is no different.

The Twin Cities Jazz Fest will return to St. Paul’s Mears Park on September 17 and 18, with Minnesota jazz talents like Moore By Four and Twin Cities 7, along with national names like Emmet Cohen and Kenny Barron scheduled to perform. As always, the festival is free and open to the public. This year, to accommodate jazz lovers who can’t make it all the way out to Mears Park, or for those who don’t feel comfortable attending an in-person festival, the Jazz Fest will implement a virtual streaming component so folks can tune in from home.

When executive director and founder of the Twin Cities Jazz Festival, Steve Heckler, learned in 2020 that his festival was canceled for the year, he pivoted to a new, virtual concept that’s been going strong for nearly 18 months. Jazz Fest Live, the brainchild of the pandemic-induced festival cancelation, has spent over $80,000 on jazz musicians and quadrupled donations numbers since it began, according to Heckler.

Even in all of the virtual concept’s success, Heckler is ready to get back to orchestrating this large-scale event. The two-day fest will primarily take place outdoors, with two events slated for indoor shows at the Black Dog and Citizen in Lowertown. All Jazz Fest employees, musicians, and vendors will be required to be vaccinated, while masks and vaccinations are encouraged among festival-goers.