Tracking City Foxes and Coyotes

× Expand Photos by Rick Chasin Fox on snow

I saw the fox on a Wednesday morning in March of 2020, just a few days before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down life. I was in my Minneapolis kitchen. It was standing on the wooden fence that separates our backyard from the driveway.

Bushy-tailed and pointy-eared with reddish fur and wise eyes that appeared to be looking right at me through the window, the fox stood still long enough for me to yell for my kids and snap a photo. Then it leapt onto the roof of the garage and bolted away. Only when I looked at the image later did I notice the collar around its neck.

Foxes are not new to the Twin Cities, but only recently have our local foxes begun wearing GPS collars. And as the pandemic has dragged on, the number of collared foxes has grown thanks to work by a handful of researchers at the University of Minnesota who are trying to determine what these urban foxes are up to.

While anecdotes abound—my local Nextdoor site features a steady stream of threads about wild predator sightings—solid scientific information about where the animals go, what they eat, and what they do has long been missing. The U of M team wants to fill in the informational gap.

Beyond its scientific value, the project could help keep the peace between humans and wild animals on our city streets, says Nick McCann, a wildlife ecologist at the U and manager of the project. Along with fascination and excitement, the presence of coyotes and foxes often sparks fear and unease even though the animals overwhelmingly keep to themselves.

“One of our overarching goals is to demystify urban canids to city residents,” McCann says. “When is it acceptable to allow coyotes and foxes to roam the cities where they want to go, and what is the risk associated with that happening? A lot of the data that we collect will help inform that kind of conversation.”

•••••

The last time scientists in Minnesota published any type of basic ecological research on foxes or coyotes was in the 1970s, and that work took place in rural areas, McCann says. The DNR has conducted surveys in the years since, documenting how many animals there are around the state, but the lifestyles of canids in urban and suburban areas have remained mostly mysterious.

Understanding the habits of our wild neighbors took on a new sense of urgency about five years ago, when urban predators started making the news. In the summer of 2015, coyotes attacked at least six small dogs in Bloomington. By 2018, the city began keeping a map that has documented dozens of coyote sightings and attacks on pets, including fatal ones. Pet owners have reported coyote attacks everywhere from Inver Grove Heights to Plymouth.

McCann and his colleagues noticed the uptick in reports about fox and coyote sightings in the news—echoing trends in cities around the country, where predator sightings have also included mountain lions and bears. To dive more deeply into the habits of the animals, McCann joined forces with two U of M colleagues and two graduate students to launch the Twin Cities Coyote and Fox Project in July 2019. With funding from the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund, as recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources, they began by capturing a handful of coyotes and foxes and putting tracking collars on them.

So far, the team has collared 14 coyotes, 15 red foxes, and one gray fox. And early results suggest that urban living can be tough for the animals. Only six of the coyotes, three of the red foxes, and the gray fox still have active collars on. Sometimes the collars stop working or drop off, as they are designed to do when batteries are close to running out. But plenty of foxes and some coyotes have died. Reasons and contributing factors range from car collisions to coyote attacks on foxes to distemper (which can jump between wild animals and unvaccinated pet dogs) to mange, a mite-caused skin disease that I found out killed the fox I saw on my back fence.

This fall, the researchers are hoping to collar as many as three coyotes, five red foxes, and a gray fox or two, says Geoff Miller, a PhD student working on the project. One of those foxes lives in Uptown, where I live. When I spoke to him in early September, Miller wanted to scout out possible locations for a live trap. So, on a breezy Wednesday morning, I meet Miller on the south end of Lake of the Isles and start walking counterclockwise.

•••••

The team has heard a lot about the Uptown red fox, which seems to spend a lot of time on the north end of the lake. Curious to know how far south it roams, Miller watches the ground for fox poop, which he says looks like dog poop, only thinner and with hair in it. He also occasionally can smell the strong and distinctive scent of fox markings.

As we walk—and look and sniff—past dog walkers, babies in strollers, and an outdoor yoga class, Miller reflects on some of the insights that have come out of the project over the last year. Tracking data has shown, for example, that our city foxes are relatively active during the day and seem relatively comfortable around people, sometimes making dens under homes, whereas coyotes tend to spend less time in residential areas, especially in the daytime. There have been surprises, too: The researchers discovered one fox that had likely been killed by coyotes and then buried—a behavior that Miller couldn’t find documented before.

× Expand Photo by Michael Norseng Fox in backyard as seen through a window A fox in the backyard of our creative director’s house in south Minneapolis last summer

The project has also captured the curiosity of human neighbors, who help keep it going. The researchers rely on the app iNaturalist, where people share sightings. They also get a regular stream of emails, photos, and videos that guide their search for animals to track.

As the team uncovers the secret lives of wild carnivores in the Twin Cities, researchers elsewhere are looking on, says Stan Gehrt, a wildlife ecologist at The Ohio State University in Columbus, who has run an urban coyote research project in Chicago since 2000. Along with other metropolitan studies in Portland, Los Angeles, and Atlanta, the Twin Cities project should help scientists understand how carnivore behavior differs between cities and what is consistent from place to place, Gehrt says.

By including foxes as well as coyotes, the Twin Cities project will add even more nuance to our understanding of how animals interact with each other and with us. One consistent finding is that coyotes are around far more than we realize, and very few of them end up attacking pets.

“There’s a lot more coexistence occurring on a daily or nightly basis than people realize,” Gehrt says. “The norm is that people and coyotes are sharing space. It’s just that people don’t know it.”

Still, concerns and misunderstandings persist. When people ask Miller how to control the coyote population in their areas, he tells them that if one gets near you or your pets, it’s best to yell and rattle change in a can to teach them to keep their distance—a less barbaric approach than letting them get comfortable and then needing to call animal control later. Feeding them is also a bad idea, he adds.

More often than not, the animals manage to stay invisible, often hiding in plain sight.

“People don’t realize there could be a coyote in the bushes in your backyard right now and you’d never know,” Miller tells me as we round the west side of the lake. “A big message is that they’re there and we need to learn to accept that they’re there and know how to behave around them so they can keep existing there without coming into conflict with us.”

Although we don’t see any signs of foxes or coyotes on our walk, I’m going to keep my eyes open, and my nose, too. The fox I locked eyes with months ago didn’t survive, but who knows? Maybe a new neighborhood fox will show up in my backyard one of these days. Then again, maybe a neighborhood coyote is already there.

Learn more about the Twin Cities Coyote and Fox Project.