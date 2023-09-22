Twin Cities Film Festival Reveals 2023 Lineup

× Expand The Holdovers The Holdovers

For the 14th year, the Twin Cities Film Festival is back, offering Minnesota movie buffs the chance to watch more than 140 movies of varying lengths and genres from October 19–28, in a hybrid format. The festival returns to the Showplace ICON Theatre with over 90 in-theater screening options, with 50 other films being simultaneously debuted online via the Twin Cities Film Fest streaming website.

Comedy flick The Holdovers opens the festival on October 19, telling the story of an irritable, cantankerous prep school teacher who creates a bond with a troubled student who stays on campus over Christmas break. The fest’s closing night gala will be held on October 28, celebrating Sony Pictures’ Downtown Owl, partially filmed right in town in St. Paul and directed by American Horror Story star Lily Rabe.

The TCFF’s centerpiece will be an Amazon Studio original series, Foe, a sci-fi psychological thriller set to premiere at the festival on October 23, with Oscar-nominated actress Saoirse Ronan and Paul Mescal.

This year’s TCFF audiences will also experience a critically acclaimed mix of short films, independent features, and provocative documentaries, with the majority of them highlighting unique and diverse stories.

This year’s Changemaker Series, one of the many film series at the festival, aims to educate viewers on healthcare disparities, confronting the issue of healthcare in America. The series also includes an award, which will be bestowed this year to Dr. Yeng Yang - M.D., a HealthPartners practitioner who has worked diligently to close health care disparity gaps. The non-profit has several film series showcased at each year’s film festival, each devoted to addressing important topics from filmmakers of wide-spanning identities.

Festival passes for the event are available now for purchase on the TCFF website, and tickets to individual screenings will become available on Friday, September 29. All weekday matinee films, along with a select few non-matinee films, will be available to view for free, an intentional choice made by the TCFF to promote accessibility and inclusion.

To learn more about the film fest lineup, or to purchase festival passes, visit the TCFF website at twincitiesfilmfest.org.