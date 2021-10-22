At the TCFF, A Hidden Star Takes the Taboo Out of Death

× Expand Courtesy of Alia Tarraf A Hidden Star still

Alia Tarraf grew up in Minnetonka and moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the movie business. This weekend, Twin Cities Film Fest goers and streamers can watch A Hidden Star, Tarraf’s documentary she co-directed along with Mary Beth Gentle that begs the question: how do you celebrate life after you’ve experienced untenable grief?

After Tarraf’s friend Allison died from cancer in 2016, Tarraf and Gentle found video diaries of Allison documenting her journey through cancer. These videos emboldened the duo to create a documentary that grapples with death and life after death. Viewers of A Hidden Star will meet Dr. Staci Emerson, a death midwife and psychologist who walks Allison’s friends through the process of grief.

Tarraf says by her processing the grief of her friend throughout the documentary she hopes viewers can see the universality of grief, “taking the taboo” out of this ubiquitous experience. After making the documentary, Tarraf achieved a sense of clarity and community with her loved ones.

The documentary gets real, but the ending uplifts audience members, according to Tarraf. “We really hope people walk away feeling a sense of hope,” she says.

Tarraf is a born and raised Minnetonkan. She went to Minnetonka High School as a teen and graduated with a economics and film studies degree from St. Olaf. Being able to showcase her film at the Twin Cities Film Festival is a dream come true. The film has traveled to myriad film fests, but to Tarraf it means so much more seeing the film in the state she grew up in.

Viewers can watch A Hidden Star at the Twin Cities Film Festival this weekend or stream it here.