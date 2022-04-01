× Expand Photo by Alexa Viscius Big Thief

Cloud Cult

March 31-April 2 | Minnesota Orchestra

Local experimental indie rock band Cloud Cult is taking over the Minnesota Orchestra Hall for a weekend of immersive performances accompanied by the Minnesota Orchestra. Tickets: $40, Doors: 8 p.m. minnesotaorchestra.org

Alice Cooper

April 2 | Mystic Lake

Don’t miss a night of iconic rock and roll with the legendary Alice Cooper. He will be touring his twenty-eighth studio album Detroit Stories. Alice will be joined by hard rock veterans Buckcherry at the Mystic Showroom. Tickets: $59, Doors: 7:30 p.m. mysticlake.com

Todrick Hall

April 2 | Varsity Theater

Multi-hyphenate singer-rapper-actor-director-choreographer-social-media-personality, Todrick Hall has set out on his Femuline Tour this spring. His campy reputation promises an eclectic performance. Tickets: $50, Doors: 7:00 p.m. livenation.com

Bon Jovi

April 3 | Xcel Energy Center

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers, Bon Jovi, are touring their latest album 2020. Make sure to grab tickets to spend the night rocking along to all the songs you know and love. Tickets: $19.50, Doors: 7:00 p.m. xcelenergycenter.com

Ritt Momney

April 5 | 7th St Entry

22-year-old Jack Rutter, AKA Ritt Momney is touring his debut album Sunny Boy. He will be joined by indie performers Hannah Jadagu and Shane T. Tickets: $20, Doors: 7:00 p.m. first-avenue.com

The Script

April 5 | State Theater

The Irish rock band that dominated the 2010’s is taking their Greatest Hits on tour and they’re bringing a piece of the UK along with British singer Calum Scott. Tickets: $39.50, Doors: 7:30 p.m. hennepintheatretrust.org

PUP

April 5 | Fillmore Minneapolis

Punk rock band PUP takes off on their aptly titled PUP Returns: Thank F*cking God tour. New album coming out on April 1. They’re joined by indie-rock band Cloud Nothings and grungy punk Pinkshift. Tickets: $25, Doors: 6:30 p.m. livenation.com

Lady Midnight

April 7 | Icehouse

Lady Midnight’s latest album, Death Before Mourning, explores topics of grief and trauma that have torn through the world as well as her personal life. The ethereal and mystical artist will grace the stage in Icehouse’s “Lady Midnight’s Last Mourning: A Multidisciplinary Celebration of Life and Death.” Tickets: $20, Doors: 5:00 p.m. icehousempls.com

Tennyson

April 8 | Turf Club

Canadian instrumental duo, made up of Luke and Tess Pretty will light up the Turf Club with their funky beats. Their first full-length album Rot, is a testament to the growth of their sound. Twin Cities DJ and beat-maker TaliaKnight will be warming up the stage for them. Tickets: $20, Doors: 8:00 p.m. first-avenue.com

The Flaming Lips

April 8 | Palace Theater

The retro and legendary Flaming Lips will be touring their latest of 16 studio albums in their American Head American Tour. Tickets: $45, Doors: 7:00 p.m. first-avenue.com

Slipknot

April 9 | Target Center

Ahead of their upcoming experimental album, Slipknot embarks on the 2022 iteration of their infamous Knotfest Roadshow tour. They are bringing the chaos to the Target Center with special guests In This Moment and Wage War. Tickets: $45.50, Doors: 5:00 p.m. targetcenter.com

Sampa the Great

April 9 | Cedar Cultural Center

Young hip hop star Sampa the Great lives up to her name and is making waves. With her award winning 2019 album The Return featured on Michelle Obama’s own playlist, she is a can’t-miss performer. Tickets: $20, Doors: 7:00 p.m. thecedar.org

Haley Heynderickx

April 10 | Cedar Cultural Center

Haley Heynderickx is a Filipino-American alternative folk musician from Portland, Oregon. Her music explores the … of straddling multiple cultural identities and her 2018 debut album, I Need to Start a Garden is “a search for calm through waves of uncertainty and upheaval.” Tickets: $18, Doors: 7:00 p.m. thecedar.org

Tom Odell

April 11 | Cedar Cultural Center

Tom Odell marked his return with the release of his fourth studio album, monsters. The project stamped a genre pivot to darker themes and experiences he had with mental health. Minnesota native Ber will open. Tickets: $25, Doors: 7:00 p.m. thecedar.org

Peach Pit

April 13 | Varsity Theater

Viral indie sensation Peach Pit is touring their latest album, From 2 to 3 which solidifies their signature mellow, soft rock sound. They are joined by fellow Vancouver-based bedroom pop artist Haley Blais. Tickets: $125, Doors: 6:30 p.m. livenation.com

Olivia Rodrigo

April 14 | The Armory

This past year has been eventful for Olivia Rodrigo. As the 19-year-old embarks on her first ever tour, SOUR, most dates are sold out. If you can snag a resold ticket, make the trip to the Armory to see the seven-time Grammy nominee. Tickets: SOLD OUT, Doors: 6:30 p.m. armorymn.com

Mat Kearney

April 14 | Palace Theater

Being a musician for more than a decade, the pause the pandemic brought was welcomed by Mat Kearney. In that time, he was able to produce a new kind of album. In January Flower Kearney returns to his core, it’s “a reset” of the music he wants to make.Tickets: $40, Doors: 7:00 p.m. first-avenue.com

Aly & AJ

April 15 | The Fillmore Minneapolis

Two decades into their career, sister duo Aly & AJ aren’t slowing down. Their mouthful of a new album, a touch of the beat gets you up on your feet and then into the sun is their most intimate record yet. They hit the Fillmore with support from The Brummies. Tickets: $29, Doors: 7:00 p.m. livenation.com

Snail Mail

April 15 | First Avenue

Snail Mail, AKA Lindsey Jordan, is touring her sophomore album Valentine made of lovelorn, heart-on-sleeve rock songs. After hitting the road with Mac DeMarco and Thundercat with her debut album, she is now joined by Joy Again. Tickets: $25, Doors: 7:00 p.m. first-avenue.com

Bedouine

April 19 | Turf Club

The songs on Bedouine’s latest album, Waysides, are reminiscent of Joni-Mitchell/Joan-Baez-era folk music but that’s not its only connection to the past. Made up of songs over 15 years old that were pushed to the waysides for one reason or another until now, she’s ready to share them with the world. Tickets: $17, Doors: 7:00 p.m. first-avenue.com

Spoon

April 22 | Palace Theater

For almost 30 years, Spoon have produced influential rock music. So far this year they have produced a full length album Lucifer on the Sofa and a 4 song project Wild EP all in their reputable wiry rock. They’ll be shredding the Palace Theater with special guest Marget Glaspy. Tickets: $39.50, Doors: 7:00 p.m. first-avenue.com

Cat Power

April 23 | Varsity Theater

Chan Marshall is best known by her stage name Cat Power. The multi genre artist is more than just a musician, she's a storyteller. She will play the Varsity in support of her new album, appropriately called, Covers. Tickets: $45, Doors: 7:00 p.m. livenation.com

Hippo Campus

April 23 | The Armory

Local indie favorites Hippo Campus need no introduction. After a three year hiatus their newest album LP3 is a fresh new sound exploring identity and growing up. They are supported by Ginger Root. Tickets: $39.50, Doors: 6:00 p.m. armorymn.com

Lorde

April 25 | The Armory

More than half a year after the release of Lorde’s much anticipated album Solar Power, its traction has not slowed down. As in demand as she is, you can still find tickets to see her and the funky Remi Wolf. Tickets: $80, Doors: 6:00 p.m. armorymn.com

Big Thief

April 27 | Palace Theater

It’s no surprise that Big Thief is gaining national attention with the combined artistry of Adrianne Lenkers vocals and backing tunes. The winter release of their double-LP Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You features 20 songs clocking in at almost an hour and a half. Tickets: $32, Doors: 7:00 p.m. first-avenue.com

Charli XCX

April 28 | Palace Theater

The relentless and uncompromising pop star recently released her album CRASH, a goodbye to her ex-label Atlantic. She’s joined by fellow queen bee Baby Tate. Tickets: $39.50, Doors: 8:00 p.m. first-avenue.com

Mild High Club

April 29 | Turf Club

Mild High Club’s music feels just like their name, a warm psychedelic trip. Headed by Alex Brettin, he promises that Mild High Club live shows are “soothing, wobbly, trippy.” He’s supported by lo-fi connoisseur JW Francis. Tickets: $22, Doors: 7:00 p.m. first-avenue.com

Rina Sawayama

April 29 | First Avenue

Skyrocketing in 2020, Rina Sawayama riding in the coattails of her debut album’s success. Since the album earned over 100 million worldwide streams she has been dubbed the “future of pop.” Tickets: $21, Doors: 8:00 p.m. first-avenue.com

H.E.R.

April 29 | The Armory

Up and coming R&B performer Gabi Wilson hails from California. Her song “I Can’t Breathe” earned the Grammy for Song of the Year last year after 5 Grammy nominations. There’s nothing more to say but, “ladies and gentlemen… H.E.R.” Tickets: $57, Doors: 6:00 p.m. armorymn.com