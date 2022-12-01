Twin Citian: Will McGrath

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Will McGrath Will McGrath

Occupation: Writer/Child-Herder

Twin Citian Since: 2015

What was your first job here?

Staying home with our kids while working on writing projects.

What do you consider the highest character trait in a Minnesotan?

As a recent-ish transplant, I salute Minnesotans’ ability to be absolutely undaunted by the cold.

The lowest character flaw?

Inability to zipper merge.

Where do you grab a table when you’re celebrating a win?

Photo by The Lowbrow The Lowbrow

Can’t beat bellying up to the bar at The Lowbrow.

Where do you order takeout?

Good Times Pizza

Where to for your last meal?

Bangkok Thai Deli, inside a defunct Burger King in St. Paul—best Thai food in the Twin Cities.

Where will you Christmas shop?

Magers and Quinn, Subtext Books, Milkweed Books, depending on where I happen to be in the Cities.

Where do you sweat it out?

Modo Yoga, in the hot room. Go see Ryann or Philly D. for 60 minutes and leave a changed person.

What’s your winter workout?

Running after the bus with my first grader.

Do you get out into nature in the winter?

My wife does a ton of cross-country skiing at Hiawatha and Theodore Wirth, and I often think about joining her.

Where were you last most inspired?

I went to see that Julie Mehretu show at The Walker at least three or four times. Astounding visual overload in the best possible way.

Favorite neighborhood hang?

Upside down on the Air Maxx ride at the Minnesota State Fair.

Who is the most important artist from Minnesota?

The Hold Steady

Favorite Minnesotan athlete?

Does former T-Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau count? You’re talking to an extreme Chicago Bulls partisan.

What’s a nonprofit that should be on everyone’s radar?

Minnesota Prison Writing Workshop

What do you wish outsiders knew about the Twin Cities?

The unbeatable mix of livable city and public green space.

What’s been your greatest achievement here?

Photo courtesy of Dzanc Books McGrath Book

Publishing my first book. Or maybe when the paper of record [Strib] referred to me as a “Minnesota man.” That’s when I knew I’d arrived.

Your biggest regret?

Trying to zipper merge with a line of cars that won’t do it.