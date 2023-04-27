Twin Citian: Sophia Eris

× Expand Photo by Alexandra Waespi Sophia Eris

What was your first job here?

A shoe salesman at Aldo in the MOA.

What do you consider the highest character trait in a Minnesotan?

Being able to handle the harsh cold.

The lowest character flaw?

“Minnesota Nice”.

Where do you grab a table when you’re celebrating?

Smack Shack.

What about when you need to commiserate over a defeat?

Mortimer’s.

Who pours the best cocktails in the city?

Iconos—my favorite is the Prince!

What’s your favorite concert venue to see a show?

Icehouse.

To play?

First Avenue.

What’s the best Minnesota crowd you’ve ever performed for?

The Special Tour at Xcel.

The worst?

GRRRL PRTY opening for Eve at Aqua.

You famously met Lizzo at karaoke. Do you still go?

Yes! At the Eagles Club.

What’s your song?

“Doo Wop (That Thing)” by Lauryn Hill. We still do to this day.

× Expand Illustration by Eric Hanson Illustration of shoes

Where do you go dancing?

The last place was a [DJ Shannon] Blowtorch event at Icehouse!

Who’s a local media personality who really gets it?

Georgia Fort.

What’s the most romantic place in the Twin Cities?

The CC Club lol.

When and where were you last most inspired?

Mid City Studio.

Who is the most important artist from Minnesota?

Prince.

Who is the most important artist living here now?

María Isa—the House of Representatives rapper.

What’s your favorite song about Minneapolis (or St. Paul)?

“Truth Hurts” by Lizzo.

Do you have a favorite local TikTok/IG/Twitter follow?

@chefjustinsutherland

What’s a nonprofit that should be on everyone’s radar?

Juxtaposition Arts.

What does the Twin Cities really need?

A hug.

What’s been your greatest achievement here?

Working with Prince.