Twin Citian: Safy-Hallan Farah

Photos Courtesy of Safy-Hallan Farah
Safy-Hallan Farah
Occupation: Writer
Twin Citian Since: 1999
What do you consider the highest character trait in a Minnesotan?
Our friendliness.
The lowest local character flaw?
Extreme avoidance.
Where do you write?
In bed.
When and where were you last most inspired locally?
Probably my bedroom because it’s really pretty and gets nice sunlight.
Favorite neighborhood hang?
Powderhorn Park/Corcoran because it’s where I grew up—I love the May Day Cafe.
Photo by Harold Lawton
Mayday Cafe
Where’s your ideal escape?
Honestly, the suburbs.
Where’s your favorite place to go during the summer?
Lake Superior.
Where do you grab a table when you’re celebrating a win?
Kilimanjaro Grill.
Where do you order takeout?
Cajun Boiling.
In which restaurant would you order your last meal?
I think that I would want my mom’s cooking to be my last meal—baasto saldato.
Where do you sweat it out?
Ludy’s Gym, which is a boxing gym, but I mostly work out from home right now.
Who is the most important artist from Minnesota?
It’s a toss-up between Saado Ali Warsame and Da Rich Kidzz.
Who’s your favorite Minnesotan artist alive?
Dan Wilson.
Photo Courtesy of Shutterstock
Lake Superior
What’s a nonprofit that should be on everyone’s radar?
What do you wish outsiders knew about the Twin Cities?
I wish they knew that the MOA isn’t very big at all.
What’s been your greatest achievement here?
Being on the front page of the Star Tribune’s Variety section?