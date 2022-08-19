Twin Citian: Safy-Hallan Farah

Safy-Hallan Farah’s finely observed cultural commentary can be found in national publications such as Vox, GQ, and The New York Times.

Occupation: Writer

Twin Citian Since: 1999

What do you consider the highest character trait in a Minnesotan?

Our friendliness.

The lowest local character flaw?

Extreme avoidance.

Where do you write?

In bed.

When and where were you last most inspired locally?

Probably my bedroom because it’s really pretty and gets nice sunlight.

Favorite neighborhood hang?

Powderhorn Park/Corcoran because it’s where I grew up—I love the May Day Cafe.

Where’s your ideal escape?

Honestly, the suburbs.

Where’s your favorite place to go during the summer?

Lake Superior.

Where do you grab a table when you’re celebrating a win?

Kilimanjaro Grill.

Where do you order takeout?

Cajun Boiling.

In which restaurant would you order your last meal?

I think that I would want my mom’s cooking to be my last meal—baasto saldato.

Where do you sweat it out?

Ludy’s Gym, which is a boxing gym, but I mostly work out from home right now.

Who is the most important artist from Minnesota?

It’s a toss-up between Saado Ali Warsame and Da Rich Kidzz.

Who’s your favorite Minnesotan artist alive?

Dan Wilson.

What’s a nonprofit that should be on everyone’s radar?

826 MSP.

What do you wish outsiders knew about the Twin Cities?

I wish they knew that the MOA isn’t very big at all.

What’s been your greatest achievement here?

Being on the front page of the Star Tribune’s Variety section?

