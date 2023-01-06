Twin Citian: Lindsay Whalen

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Lindsay Whalen Lindsay Whalen

Occupation: Head coach, women’s basketball at the University of Minnesota

Twin Citian since: 2010

What was your first job here?

I played in the WNBA for the Minnesota Lynx from 2010 to 2018.

What do you consider the highest character trait in a Minnesotan?

Loyalty.

The lowest character flaw?

Passive-aggressiveness.

Favorite place to shop for Christmas gifts?

Patina.

Photo Courtesy of Harold Lawton Red Rabbit

If you’re trying to impress a recruit, where do you take them?

Nolo’s or Red Rabbit in the North Loop.

Where do you grab a table when you’re celebrating a win?

Bar La Grassa.

What about when you’re commiserating after a defeat?

Burger King.

Dive bar of choice?

Schuller’s Tavern.

In which restaurant would you order your last meal?

Café Lurcat.

Your order?

Bread and butter; apple, cheese, and chive salad; miso sea bass; roasted cauliflower; mini donuts; and a glass of cabernet.

What’s your go-to winter workout?

Brisk walk with my dogs.

Do you ever get out into nature in the winter?

The parking lot at Williams Arena.

What’s your first read in the morning?

The New York Times Wordle.

Who’s a local media personality who you think simply gets it?

Randy Shaver.

Favorite neighborhood hang?

Olympic Hills Golf Club.

Who is the most important artist from Minnesota?

Prince.

Who was your favorite Minnesota athlete growing up?

Anthony Carter.

What about now?

Photo Courtesy of John Mac/Wikimedia Common Rachel Banham

Rachel Banham.

Do you have a favorite local TikTok/Twitter follow?

@karahmn on TikTok, @LindsayGuentzel on Twitter.

What do you wish outsiders knew about the Twin Cities?

The winters aren’t that bad.

What’s been your greatest achievement here?

Winning four WNBA championships.