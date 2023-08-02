Twin Citian: Kristelle Yewah

× Expand Photo courtesy of Minnesota Aurora kristelle-yewah

Occupation: General dentist (to be)

Twin Citian since: August 2019

What was your first job here? I haven’t had a job here yet! I came to the Twin Cities for graduate school. I start work in the fall.

What do you consider the highest character trait in a Minnesotan? Minnesota Nice

The lowest character flaw? Passive-aggressiveness

Where do you grab a table when you’re celebrating? Tantrum Nightclub

What about when you need to commiserate over a defeat? Definitely a chocolate cake with vanilla ice cream from The Freehouse

Where do you power lunch? Roti

Where do you order takeout? Amazing Thailand

Your order? Jalapeño cream cheese wontons and panang curry

Who pours the best cocktails in the city? Nolo’s

Do you have a go-to drink? Espresso martini

What are you most looking forward to doing after your season ends? Relaxing and traveling

Where do you take friends or family visiting from Michigan to impress them? Stone Arch Bridge! (They are usually only visiting in the summer.)

× Expand Illustration by Eric Hanson city-illustration

Where do you get coffee? I am not a big coffee drinker, but Five Watt Coffee makes a mean Atomic Blondie.

Do you brunch? Definitely

Where? Stanley’s Northeast Bar Room is one of my favorites.

What radio station do you tune in to while driving? Hot 102.5

Favorite neighborhood hang? North Loop

Who is the most important artist from Minnesota? Libianca

What’s their essential work of art? She makes Afrobeats music. She’s Cameroonian, like me. :)

Who is your favorite local athlete (non–soccer player category)? Aerial Powers

Do you have a favorite local TikTok/IG/Twitter follow? @mnaurorafc

How has your perception of this place changed now that it’s home? There is a lot more to do here than I thought, and the winters are very similar to other places in the Midwest.

What’s been your greatest achievement here? Graduating from dental school and becoming a general dentist