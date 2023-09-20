Twin Citian: Jessica Flint

× Expand Photo by Alex Spacher jessica-flint

Occupation: Writer and editor

Twin Citian since: 1984–2000; 2020–present

What was your first job here?

Gift wrapper at Creative Kidstuff at the Galleria.

What do you consider the highest character trait in a Minnesotan?

Runners and walkers wave when passing each other.

The lowest character flaw?

Skyways. Bundle up and embrace the North!

Where do you grab a table when you’re celebrating?

Spoon and Stable. Or Demi if we’re really celebrating.

What about when you need to commiserate over a defeat?

The Monte Carlo.

Where do you order takeout?

Hello Pizza.

Your order?

Hello Trinity pizza, Smokey Greens salad, and if we’re feeling decadent, a pint of Bebe Zito ice cream.

Where were you last most inspired?

Dinner at W.A. Frost with Braiding Sweetgrass author Robin Wall Kimmerer.

Do you have a favorite local lake?

Lake Harriet: #TeamBlueBandshell.

Do you covet any particular piece of local real estate?

We bought it: our house in Edina’s Country Club neighborhood.

× Expand Illustration by Eric Hanson illustration

What’s so desirable about it?

It met my top house-buying criterion: It’s walkable to a coffee shop.

Where do you shop for home goods?

The Foundry Home Goods and Alma Provisions.

What’s the last thing that you bought for the house?

Robert Kime wallpaper.

Do you have a favorite bookstore?

Milkweed Books (for grown-ups) and Wild Rumpus (for kids).

Who’s a local media personality who really gets it?

Toss-up: Dick Bremer or Jason DeRusha.

Who is the most important artist from Minnesota?

F. Scott Fitzgerald.

Who is your favorite local athlete?

He was traded. His name is Luis Arráez, and we will never forget him.

What’s a nonprofit or activist organization that should be on everyone’s radar?

Friends of the Mississippi River and Voyageurs Conservancy.

What’s been your greatest achievement here?

Trick-or-treating in the 1991 Halloween blizzard.

Your biggest regret?

Not discovering Target Field’s Thomson Reuters Champions Club until last season.