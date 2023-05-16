Twin Citian: Henriette Huldisch

× Expand Photo by Eric Mueller Henriette Huldisch

Occupation: Chief curator and director of curatorial affairs

Twin Citian Since: 2020

What do you consider the highest character trait in a Minnesotan?

Resilience. You need it to get through the winters.

The lowest character flaw?

Passive-aggressiveness.

Where do you grab a table when you’re celebrating?

Colita.

What about when you need to commiserate over a defeat?

The bar at P.S. Steak.

Where do you power lunch?

Cardamom.

Where do you order takeout?

Coconut Thai in Edina.

Your order?

Summer rolls and drunken noodles.

Who pours the best cocktails in the city?

The speakeasy at Sooki and Mimi.

Do you have a go-to drink?

Always martinis.

What are you most looking forward to doing this summer?

Swimming in Bryant Lake. Swimming anywhere, really.

Do you have a local lake?

Lake Harriet.

When and where (locally) were you last most inspired?

Minneapolis Sculpture Garden.

× Expand Illustration by Eric Hanson Art Museum Illustration

Favorite neighborhood hang?

The dog park near Lake of the Isles.

Where do you take friends or family visiting from Germany to impress them?

Stone Arch Bridge across the Mississippi River.

Anything here make you nostalgic for Hamburg?

Fika and the gift shop at the American Swedish Institute.

What’s the last great gallery show opening you attended?

Kim Benson at TOA Presents.

What’s your favorite work in the Walker’s permanent collection?

Anne Truitt, Australian Spring (1972).

Who is the most important artist living here now?

Pao Houa Her.

What’s a nonprofit that should be on everyone’s radar?

Highpoint Center for Printmaking.

How has your perception of this place changed now that it’s home?

I know that Minneapolis and St. Paul aren’t, strictly speaking, divided by the Mississippi.

What’s been your greatest achievement here?

I’m excited about our long-delayed new installation of the permanent collection, coming soon.

Your biggest regret?

Arriving here just before the pandemic and not being able to personally connect with colleagues or the city for a long time.