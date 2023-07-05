Twin Citian: Eli Fhima

× Expand Photo by Eric Mueller eli-fhima

Occupation: Maître d’ at Fhima’s Minneapolis, Maison Margaux, and Mother Dough Bakery

Twin Citian since: 1993

What was your first job here?

Making smoothies at LifeCafe Eden Prairie.

What do you consider the highest character trait in a Minnesotan?

Kindness to strangers.

The lowest character flaw?

Staying on your own side of the river.

Who’s your favorite local celebrity to host at one of your restaurants?

Yung Gravy.

What’s his usual order?

Tenderloin medium rare and a slew of strong cocktails.

Who’s been your most impressive guest from out of town?

LeBron James. His appetite for normality and realness is refreshing.

What’s his usual order?

Whatever we decide he’s eating, plus a bottle of Lafite Rothschild, Echézeaux, or Latour.

What dish do you recommend to an athlete looking to celebrate a win?

The Pat Bev Special.

What about something for somebody who needs to commiserate over a defeat?

The Pat Bev Special.

Of your dad’s dishes, what’s your favorite?

Salmon and chickpeas—his mom’s recipe. A Shabbat banger.

Your least?

Steve! C’mon!

Where do you order takeout when you need a break from your own family’s cooking?

Lotus.

Your order?

Whatever Yoom gives me: beef pho, fried rice, spring rolls, a big hug.

× Expand Illustration by Eric Hanson neighborhood-illustration

Where do you go when you want somebody else to pour your cocktails?

Constantine. RIP.

What are you most looking forward to doing this summer?

Opening Maison Margaux.

Where do you get coffee?

Wesley Andrews.

Who’s a local media personality who really gets it?

Henry Lake.

What’s the most romantic place in the Twin Cities?

Kenwood Parkway at dusk.

Your go-to date night?

Acme Comedy.

What’s the greatest sporting event you’ve witnessed in person?

Blake Hoffarber’s butt shot to force OT against Eastview in the state finals.

The most devastating?

Game 3, 2022 NBA playoffs. Wolves blew a 26-point lead at home to the Grizzlies in a must-win game.

What’s your favorite song about Minneapolis (or St. Paul)?

Atmosphere, “Say Shh”

What’s a nonprofit that should be on everyone’s radar?

The Sanneh Foundation.

What do you wish outsiders knew about the Twin Cities?

You get all the seasons—four opportunities to reset.

What does the Twin Cities really need?

An NBA title or Super Bowl.