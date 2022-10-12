Twin Citian: Elayna Waxse

× Expand Photo by Kari Mosel Elayna Waxse

Occupation: Choreographer/dance educator/mental health therapist

Twin Citian since: 2006

What do you consider the highest character trait in a Minnesotan?

Practicality and level-headedness.

The lowest?

Difficulties addressing interpersonal conflicts. (A side effect of Minnesota Nice?)

What was your first job here?

Minnesota Dance Theatre. I moved here to join the company as a professional dancer.

What’s the first thing you hit when you go to the State Fair?

The seed art in the Horticulture building.

roasted sweet corn

What about the first thing you eat?

Roasted sweet corn.

Where do you grab a table when you’re celebrating a win?

112 Eatery. It never disappoints.

Where do you go dancing, like, for fun?

Used to be Jetset or Honey. Now I can go to Jetset at Honey. (Welcome back Jetset, RIP Honey.)

In which restaurant would you order your last meal?

El Taco Riendo.

Your order?

Alambre al pastor.

Where do you sweat it out?

Cycle classes at The Firm.

What’s your go-to park?

Newell Park in St. Paul.

When and where were you last most inspired locally?

Red Eye Theater for Emily Gastineau’s Generic Specific.

Who is the most important artist from Minnesota?

Loyce Houlton. She was blending ballet and modern dance decades before it caught on elsewhere and trained many dancers that continue to contribute to the form.

Who’s your favorite Minnesotan?

My sheepadoodle, Thibodeaux.

Courtesy of Georgia Fort Georgia Fort

Do you have a favorite local TikTok/IG/Twitter follow?

@bygeorgiafort.

What’s a nonprofit that should be on everyone’s radar?

Million Artist Movement. Not a nonprofit, but a cooperative of Black and Brown artists using their medium to dismantle racist systems.

What’s been your greatest achievement here?

Career-wise, being awarded a McKnight Fellowship for Dance in 2019. Personally, my relationship with my husband, Joe.

Your biggest regret?

Not visiting Paisley Park before Prince died.