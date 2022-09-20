Twin Citian: Dan Madsen

He’s been hand-painting commercial signs since he founded Dusty Signs in 2008. And it’s in his blood. Madsen is the third generation of a proud Minneapolis sign-painting family, carrying on the craft that both his grandfather and great-grandfather practiced.

Occupation: Sign painter (Dusty Signs)

Twin Citian Since: 1989 

What do you consider the highest character trait in a Minnesotan?

The ability to endure the cold and enjoy the winters.

The lowest character flaw?

Passive-aggressiveness.

What was your first job here?

My first independent sign job was for Lynden Realty—he had a soda fountain shop that I painted signs for.

Where’s your favorite place to go during the summer?

Swimming at Cedar Lake.

Dive bar of choice?

Bull’s Horn.

What about a classier joint?

Tilia.

In which restaurant would you order your last meal?

Boludo!

Your order?

Pizza and carne empanadas.

Go-to park?

Theodore Wirth.

When and where were you last most inspired locally?

Walking through downtown St. Paul checking out the old ghost signs. I seem to do that monthly..

Pick one: Dylan mural or new Prince mural?

New Prince mural.

Favorite neighborhood hang?

Down by the river.

Who’s your favorite Minnesotan artist alive?

Roger Pickering. He’s a billboard painter from the outdoor advertising heyday—painted a lot of the Grain Belt, Schmidt, and Hamm’s signs you still see around town.

What’s been your greatest achievement here?

I’m super proud of the Spyhouse coffee shop signs, especially the Snelling and Palace Ave. location.

What’s a nonprofit that should be on everyone’s radar?

Springboard for the Arts.

What do you wish outsiders knew about the Twin Cities?

We invented tater tot hotdish.

If you could change one thing about the Twin Cities, what would it be?

Better preservation of historic signs and buildings.

