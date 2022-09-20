Twin Citian: Dan Madsen

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Dan Madsen: Dusty Signs

Occupation: Sign painter (Dusty Signs)

Twin Citian Since: 1989

What do you consider the highest character trait in a Minnesotan?

The ability to endure the cold and enjoy the winters.

The lowest character flaw?

Passive-aggressiveness.

What was your first job here?

My first independent sign job was for Lynden Realty—he had a soda fountain shop that I painted signs for.

Where’s your favorite place to go during the summer?

Swimming at Cedar Lake.

Dive bar of choice?

Courtesy of Harold Lawton Bull's Horn

Bull’s Horn.

What about a classier joint?

Tilia.

In which restaurant would you order your last meal?

Boludo!

Your order?

Pizza and carne empanadas.

Go-to park?

Theodore Wirth.

When and where were you last most inspired locally?

Walking through downtown St. Paul checking out the old ghost signs. I seem to do that monthly..

Pick one: Dylan mural or new Prince mural?

New Prince mural.

Favorite neighborhood hang?

Down by the river.

Who’s your favorite Minnesotan artist alive?

Roger Pickering. He’s a billboard painter from the outdoor advertising heyday—painted a lot of the Grain Belt, Schmidt, and Hamm’s signs you still see around town.

What’s been your greatest achievement here?

Photo by Dan Madsen Spyhouse Coffee Shop

I’m super proud of the Spyhouse coffee shop signs, especially the Snelling and Palace Ave. location.

What’s a nonprofit that should be on everyone’s radar?

Springboard for the Arts.

What do you wish outsiders knew about the Twin Cities?

We invented tater tot hotdish.

If you could change one thing about the Twin Cities, what would it be?

Better preservation of historic signs and buildings.