Twin Citian: Chey Eisenman

chey eisenman
Occupation: Owner of Chey Car
Twin Citian since: 1998
What was your first job here?
Perkins Highland Park
What do you consider the highest character trait in a Minnesotan?
Timeliness
The lowest character flaw?
Frugality
What local personality type makes for the most enjoyable fare?
Regular people for the win all day long
The least enjoyable?
Pro athletes, musicians
Where do you grab a table when you’re celebrating a win?
Used to be Crazy Cajun in Brooklyn Park. It closed last January, and I’m still not OK.
What about when you need to commiserate over a defeat?
Wet Tacos MN. It got me through the roughest patches of the pandemic.
What’s your go-to date night?
What are those? Post-pandemic, I don’t know.
Where do you order takeout?
Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls at the MOA while waiting on flights to land
Your order?
Connecticut Roll
Where can you satisfy your sweet tooth?
Where do you get coffee?
Caribou West 7th, by the airport
What’s your favorite concert venue?
turf club
Where do you go dancing?
Before Lee’s Liquor Lounge closed, I went there for rockabilly swing.
Who’s the first person you listen to in the morning?
Cathy Wurzer
What’s the most scenic stretch of blacktop in the metro?
Shepard Road
Do you have a favorite staycation?
Lora Hotel or Hotel Crosby. Lora for sleeping, Crosby for the hot tub.
What’s the first thing you’ll do after the big thaw?
Sleep. Christmas through spring break goes hard. Minnesotans love to get on jet planes during the winter months.
Favorite neighborhood hang?
The dive bars on Randolph in St. Paul
What’s your favorite song about St. Paul (or Minneapolis)?
The Pines, “Heart and Bones”
Do you have a favorite local TikTok/IG/Twitter follow?
Most useful, probably Kenny Olson @MSP_Traffic. They offer me real-time info on the roads.
What’s been your greatest achievement here?
My network of people
Your biggest regret?
Not buying a little house in St. Paul when I was young