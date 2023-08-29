Twin Citian: Carolyn Wiger

× Expand Photo by Robert Voets carolyn-wiger

Occupation: Addiction counselor

Twin Citian Since: 1987

Where was your first job here?

I was a telemarketer! People would hang up on me constantly! It was horrible!!

What do you consider the highest character trait in a Minnesotan?

MINNESOTA NICE!

The lowest character flaw?

Apparently we are too nice??

Did you dream of any Minnesota restaurants when you were stuck on that island?

I dreamed of WORLD’S BEST DONUTS in Grand Marais!!!

What’s the first place you went to when you returned home?

Well, I got home at like 2 am, and I had already pigged out at the airport! Woke up the next day and got ice cream at BOOMS in Hugo!!

What’s your favorite thing to see or do at the fair?

When I was out on the island, I would talk about the State Fair sooo much!!! So last summer my family took Frannie, Matt, Yam Yam, and Carson—all went! Carson and I did the slingshot, and Yam Yam was kissed by a bunch of goats. It was a blast!

What’s your go-to treat at the State Fair?

I love the deep-fried candy bar on a stick!!!

Where do you order takeout?

WE LOVE BLUE HERON GRILL!!

What’s your order?

Kids mac ’n’ cheese, buffalo chicken salad with no chicken, fried pickles, and a slice of cheesecake!!

Where can you satisfy your sweet tooth?

WE LOVE MOJO MONKEY DONUTS on West 7th in St. Paul!!!!

Where do you go dancing?

Can’t go wrong with the Gay 90s!

× Expand Illustration by Eric Hanson gay-90s-illustration

Who’s a local media personality who gets it?

Jason Matheson GETS IT!

What’s the most romantic place in the Twin Cities?

The big green chair on Smith Avenue in St. Paul! At least for me and my partner it is! lol

What’s your favorite song about Minnesota?

“Uptown” by PRINCE!

Favorite local vacation spot?

GRAND MARAIS!! But more specifically, Colvill, about 10 miles north of Grand Marais! My dad’s cabin is there, and it is so peaceful.

What’s been your greatest achievement here?

Getting sober and staying sober for the last 14 years!

What did you miss the most from home?

Just hearing the sound of my son’s voice. Hearing him say, “Mommmm!”

What do you wish outsiders knew about the Twin Cities?

It’s not just a big snowstorm! Each season here is absolutely beautiful!

What does the Twin Cities really need?

More hugs.