Twin Citian: Burt Cohen

Occupation: Unemployed

Twin Citian Since: 1930

What was your first job here?

Selling ice cream and making popcorn at the Lake Harriet Refectory.

What do you consider a Minnesotan’s highest character trait?

Being able to survive winters.

The lowest character flaw?

Being able to survive summers.

Which long-gone Twin Cities restaurant should we miss the most?

The Nankin.

Is there a new place that’s filled its absence?

Nope.

Where do you take your wife on date night?

Wherever she and her date want to go.

In which restaurant would you order your last meal?

White Castle.

Your order?

Number 1 with fries.

Where can you satisfy your sweet tooth?

Patisserie 46.

Who’s the first person you read in the morning?

The obituaries in the Star Tribune.

Who’s a local media personality who really gets it?

James Lileks. He’s a rare person.

What’s the most romantic place in the Twin Cities?

The cloakroom at the Central Library.

Favorite neighborhood hang?

Settergren’s hardware store.

Who is the most important artist from Minnesota?

George Morrison.

What’s their essential work of art?

I have three works of his that I treasure: two lithographs and a painting.

What’s a nonprofit that should be on everyone’s radar?

Children’s Theatre.

What do you wish outsiders knew about the Twin Cities?

I was told by an authoritative person that we drink the most brandy per capita of any major city. I don’t know if that’s still true, but it was once.

What does the Twin Cities need?

More peace and civility.

What’s been your greatest achievement?

Maintaining gastrointestinal regularity.

Your biggest regret?

Agreeing to fill out this questionnaire.