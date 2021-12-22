Transforming Olson Memorial Highway Into the Commercial and Cultural Hub of Its Past

× Expand Via Bring Back 6th Bring Back 6th

Every day in Minneapolis, 20,000 some cars zip down Olson Memorial Highway. The namesake of former Minnesota Governor Floyd Olson, OMH cuts clean through the Near North neighborhoods of Harrison and Heritage Park, shuttling commuters from the western suburbs to downtown and back again. It feels like a suburban highway: six wide lanes, frontage roads, hefty medians with neat rows of trees.

But if you were to travel through time—a hundred years back, maybe—you’d find something else: a bustling neighborhood street, lined with grocery stores, offices, social clubs, and machine shops. You might hear clarinets wailing as bar doors swung open and shut. Before there was Olson Memorial Highway, there was 6th Avenue, a commercial thoroughfare of north Minneapolis’s Black community and a hub for jazz music and culture. In the late 1930s, the avenue was destroyed to make way for the highway. Many businesses, and the residents who owned them, were displaced, forever changing the character of the neighborhood.

But this November, two local organizations—the Harrison Neighborhood Association and Our Streets Minneapolis—launched a campaign called Bring Back 6th to eventually restore Olson Memorial Highway as a community street and hub for local business, affordable housing, and culture.

Organizers are taking a two-phase approach, first tackling the highway safety issues that prevent residents from moving safely around their neighborhood. They say that many parents don’t let their children cross Olson Memorial Highway to get to the community center, or the Sumner Library—there have been too many people hit. Cars speed past on the highway’s wide traffic lanes, often well above the 40 mph speed limit.

“People do what the street design tells them to do,” says Alex Burns, program coordinator with Our Street Mpls. “It's a highway, and it's built like a race track.”

A reduced speed limit of 25 mph, plus dedicated bus and bike lanes, are among organizers’ immediate asks. They also want brightly painted crosswalks at every intersection—currently, OMH has them only every three or four blocks. A spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Transportation says they’re beginning a study in 2022 that will let community members voice their safety concerns. They have a pavement and signal repair plan in place for 2026, and are considering projects like improving sidewalk accessibility in the next few years.

But organizers’ long-term goal is to remove the highway and turn it into a community street. Qannani Omar, housing organizer with the Harrison Neighborhood Association, says that vision is well within reach: OMH is flanked by large tracts of land. After removing the highway and building a boulevard with one traffic lane, bus lanes, and a bike lane, organizers say the county and MNDOT should put the remaining land in a publicly held land trust, and create a walkable commercial corridor. Omar has heard from residents with a wide range of desires for a new “6th avenue”: a grocery store, a coffee shop, business space for the Northside’s many entrepreneurs, spots for food and entertainment, and green space.

“Everything that I’ve heard sounds completely reasonable. People just want the amenities that I think all of us want—especially with a transit-dependent community where they don’t have cars,” says Omar.

Years ago, the Metro Transit Blue line was planned to be built along Olson Memorial Highway. Omar says that neighborhood residents, fearing displacement and gentrification, spent hundreds of hours attending meetings, and were told that highway safety improvements, economic opportunities, and affordable housing would accompany the light rail. But in March, the proposed route was abandoned.

Organizers say that city leaders need to take responsibility for the racist legacy of Minneapolis’s highway system, which left a slew of problems—displacement, pollution, economic disinvestment—in its wake. Olson Memorial Highway was among the first highways built in Minneapolis: two decades later, the National Highways Act spurred freeway construction in cities across the nation. I-94 essentially buried the thriving, historic Rondo neighborhood in St. Paul, and isolated Northside neighborhoods from the greater city. In south Minneapolis, I-35W severed whole neighborhoods in two. Their routes followed a clear pattern: in 1960, 80 percent of the Twin Cities’ Black population lived in the areas where I-94, I-35W, and Hwy 55—which comprises both Olson Memorial Highway and Hiawatha Avenue—were placed.

The freeways were built to benefit largely white communities that commute from the suburbs to downtown: they still do. Many families in Harrison and Heritage Park don’t own cars, and are dependent on public transit—the highway that slices through their neighborhood, organizers say, wasn’t built for them.

“The development of suburbs is an extension of segregation. So there’s also a socioeconomic racial impact that we're pushing back on here, which is the prioritization of people with wealth,” says José Antonio Zayas Cabán, advocacy director with Our Streets Mpls. “The moment you own a car, you're in a different class. We're addressing that intersection between class and race.”

And then there’s the question of if cities need highways at all. At present, Olson Memorial Highway serves as a commuter corridor for the western suburbs. But Burns says that the highway’s travel volume—about 20,000 cars a day—is actually small, comparable to city streets like Lyndale Avenue. Plus, he says, the route is redundant, as I-394 runs parallel to the south. He’s spoken to suburban commuters who’ve expressed support for the highway replacement plan, once they understood they’d have another route to take.

But organizers emphasize that the highway’s future should be determined by the communities that live there. “From the community's perspective, it does seem that outsiders are being prioritized when this community, again, relies on public transportation, and is exposed to pollution,” adds Omar.

A spokesperson for MNDOT says that they “recognize the current roadway design is heavily focused on motor vehicles,” and look forward to working with residents to bring changes to Olson Memorial Highway that fit the community’s priorities.

The Bring Back 6th campaign is being launched at a time when cities across the nation are reckoning with the racist legacies of their highways. Some are doubling down—in Charleston, a new highway expansion plan would slice into almost entirely Black and brown neighborhoods. Others are charting a new course. Detroit has taken on a project that closely mirrors Bring Back 6th: they’re removing a highway that cut through a central Black neighborhood, and replacing it with a boulevard fitted with bike lanes, pedestrian paths, and green space. Minneapolis, organizers say, has a choice to make.

“If we continue to double down on that infrastructure, all we're doing is pushing those opportunities, and those jobs and basic amenities that people need to live their lives further away from our core neighborhoods,” says Burns. “We need to stop making those mistakes, and start investing in the solutions.”