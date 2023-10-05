Catch Your Favorite Local Musician's Favorite Musician on TPT's Stage

× Expand TPT Stage TPT Dessa STAGE

The newest season of Twin Cities PBS Stage series premieres on TPT 2 on October 13. Featuring live performance footage, interviews, and exclusive insights, the series explores the Twin Cities’ vibrant music community and the local talent here.

Stage season three focuses on the range of genre represented in Minnesota music, and highlights the deep connection between these artists and their audiences. Each episode will highlight a local artist performing with an artist they want to get more recognition. Viewers can expect live performances filmed at First Ave’s 7th St. Entry and behind-the-scenes content.

The episodes will be broadcasted weekly on Fridays at 8 p.m. through November 17. The series is produced by Kate McDonald and David Roth, with Amy Melin serving as supervising producer and Marissa Blahnik as the executive producer.

In addition to the episodes, a YouTube series will also be released on TPT’s channel, with episodes premiering Tuesdays from October 17 through November 21. The series, appropriately titled BackSTAGE, provides fans with even more music recommendations from your favorite local artists.

Stage season 3 and BackSTAGE will also be available for streaming at tpt.org and on the PBS app.

The lineup features these artists: