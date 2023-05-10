Totally Gross National Product Is Ready to Blow Twenty Grand on Its Party

× Expand Poliça photo by Zoe Prinds-Flash Poliça

In the early part of the millennium, when Totally Gross National Product co-founder Drew Christopherson moved from Eau Claire to Minneapolis to play drums in bands like Mel Gibson and the Pants, Digitata, and (eventually) Poliça, signing to a label seemed so far outside the realm of possibility it seemed more realistic to found one of his own. So in 2004, along with two of his childhood buddies, Ryan Olson and Max Lasker, Christopherson founded Totally Gross National Product. He says their label was founded as a sort of homage to the punk record labels they came up admiring, labels like Dischord, Profane Existence, and Anticon.

“We wanted to make CDs,” he says now, “and in order to make CDs, you have to put a label on them, so we did.” What started out as an exercise in feigned legitimacy felt viable enough that by 2010, with an actual roster of artists and a catalog of their work to showcase, TGNP threw a party to celebrate itself. They called it (duh) the Totally Gross National Party, an all-day marathon affair featuring an incredibly eclectic list of 20 acts, most of whom were not actually signed to

Drew Christopherson Drew Christopherson

TGNP, with Olson’s Marijuana Deathsquads, his drum-maximalist punk electronica outfit that still serves as a sort of blueprint for the collaborative spirit of the label, closing it down. TGNP kept throwing TGNPs each year, and their bands became progressively more central to the Twin Cities music scene, first with Christopherson’s own quartet Poliça, and then the future international pop star Lizzo.

“We started small—I mean they were all small,” Christopherson says. “First one was in the back alley of Nick and Eddie. The year after that was outside of Clubhouse Jager. Then we moved to Icehouse.” The label threw their final three parties in a row at Icehouse and then, in 2015, because of Christopherson’s steady work in Poliça, because of the increasing local to international demand for Olson’s production work, and because of grown up stuff like partners and children and the limits of time, their work at the label slowed down, and they stopped throwing the parties altogether. That is, until this year, when after an 8-year break TGNP announced another TGNP. This time boasting, much like TGNPs of the past, an incredibly eclectic roster of musicians that aren’t even signed to TGNP.

It’s been eight years since the last Totally Gross National Party at Icehouse. Is TGNP still a label?

Love that question.

I mean, are you an active label other than the staff dedicated to selling your back catalog of Lizzo Bangers?

We do our weekly housekeeping. I do mail orders. I go to the post office. We keep the catalog alive. But we haven’t done an active release since the last Chris Bierden record in 2021. That was due to a lot of reasons: We’re getting older and refocusing on what we want to be doing. And our own projects have been putting out records elsewhere, which is something we never used to do.

What label is Poliça on now?

Poliça has been on Memphis Industries out of London since our first record. Totally Gross put the first one out but then we were picked up by Mom and Pop. But we’ve done a few Totally Gross releases since then. The stargaze collaboration was on Totally Gross.

Lizzo with Justin Vernon and Poliça at the 2015 Totally Gross National Party Lizzo at the Totally Gross National Product Party

Lizzo played your last party, didn’t she?

She played our party four years in a row. But the last outdoor stage slot that year was Poliça, celebrating our fifth-year anniversary by playing our first album in its entirety. Lizzo played right before us, and she wasn’t blowing up anywhere near where she’s gotten to now, but I remember that was right at the point where she rolled up with a squad for the first time. She had dancers, some choreo for the first time. She had a tour manager, and people going like, “Ok, we’re going to need some fans here at the front of the stage, and I need you to clean up this puddle of spilled beer.”

Why the 8-year layoff between parties?

There’s a specific answer to that. The 2015 event ended up $11,000 in the hole.

How did you lose so much money?

When I say we’re an “artist-run label” I mean we’re not good at accounting. But we have big vision! Big ideas. Our focus has always been to make the coolest thing we can. It took us 8 years to realize that going $11,000 in the hole on a party is exactly what we want to be doing. This one will probably double that.

You’re stoked about going $20 grand in debt with this one?

Maybe this is a defense mechanism. Maybe my brain has decided to approach it that way to relieve some stress. But the things we want to do with this one wouldn’t work with a $100 ticket, which is what it would take to cover the costs of everything we want to do. If everything was to be covered by the ticket sales we would have four bands. We wouldn’t have a world class PA. We couldn’t fly in people from Sweden.

So why is this the year you’re coming back?

Well, I think that having lived through the pandemic, and a number of other things that that shook us to our core.

Chris Bierden, our friend and your bass player in Poliça, has brain cancer. When did you find out?

He was hospitalized in August, but we didn’t find out it was a glioblastoma until October. It struck us then that we have to put some things on the books—some triumphant moments in our foreseeable future—to think about and to plan on.

How is Chris doing and is he ready to play?

He practices all day for this one thirty-minute set. He’s had two brain surgeries and can barely see his bass neck anymore.

Is he still in chemotherapy?

He’s in active chemo. Radiation is over. He wears an Optune on his head every day. He has complaints about his own performance, but you would never know. He sounds as good as ever.

Poliça has had such a hard road. Wasn’t your last European tour cancelled by the pandemic?

Yup. We flew home March 12, 2020. The harder we try the harder we get knocked down. We cancelled two winter tours once we found out Chris’ diagnosis.

So this fatigue and frustration has led to this decision to play now while you can?

As you know, we lost one of our best friends last summer [to a fentanyl overdose]. That sort of begun this series of hard hits. But even in the aftermath of her death, we realized we feel better when we’re together. We are reminded that gathering in the name of music and art has an aspect of spiritual fulfillment. When you don’t do that, you begin to change. You forget things. It was this need to reconnect again in a familiar way but also to be reminded that we can still do this. And if it’s 45 of our close people in our community gathered there enjoying this, then it’s a win, if it’s 400 people enjoying it with us, awesome.

Either way you’re going to lose $20 grand.

I don’t want to get fixated on a number. Like I said I’m not a good accountant. I don’t know what that number will be. But the motivation to do this was certainly not a financial one. But this party isn’t even really an effort for Totally Gross to go out there as a label to find new talent. We have some resources, we have a lot of vision, how can we put those together to do something for our community and for the Twin Cities to enjoy that is trying to get back to what these fun day time Minneapolis events can look like. I just don’t get that same feeling when I go to a show at a brewery field. You can’t even come close to that feeling entering the doors of Xcel Energy Center.

You are bringing some international artists that maybe a lot of us will be experiencing for the first time.

We’re bringing in Peder Mannerfelt from Sweden, who is a God in our eyes. Most people in the Twin Cities likely aren’t really aware, but he’s a fantastic techno producer from Sweden who’s been inspiring us greatly. And he’s coming to work on music in Minneapolis for the week, and it happens to land on the party.

Who else are you excited to have come to town?

Naeem is coming in from Los Angeles. Cole Pulice and Lynn Avery are coming from California.

Didn’t Cole go to grad school here?

Cole definitely has a lot of roots in the community, although they both live in California now. Last year they put out one of my favorite releases: To Live & Die In Space & Time on Moon Glyph Records. I believe this is the first time that they will have performed in the Twin Cities together since then. So that’s a very special set for me. It’s hypnotic, ambient jazz—gorgeous stuff, and it will land right in the middle of the event. I hope everybody sits there and meditates to it. I’ve bought a couple plane tickets for New Yorkers as well for this: Flying in Greg Fox, who will play his own set early in the day and will be drumming for Marijuana Deathsquads at night. And Brian McComber from Dirty Projectors is flying in from New York. And Yonatan Gat from Monotonix.

Ryan is the common thread running through the work of many of these artists. Totally Gross was founded by you and Ryan and Max Lasker—the three of you go back to your childhood in EauClaire.

Right.

So Totally Gross has always been about making music with your childhood friends?

Absolutely. That’s been an element of my music making for forever. It’s just, not to lean into this idea too much that things have changed in the last 10 years…

But things have changed.

There isn’t an alternative weekly that everybody reads. We don’t have as many shared communal spaces. My point isn’t to decry the current state, it just looks like there’s a hole in some of the places that are very foundational to what we would all call a “vibrant music scene.”

You came up during the Minneapolis hardcore era in the 2000s. You and Ryan and Max came to Minneapolis and would go see shows at places like the Bomb Shelter.

DIY venues.

DIY being the operative term. You decided the best way to start a community of artists, is to do it yourself. To put on shows, to put out records and albums. DIY is how you learned how to do this, and you might be right, maybe we should be worried that the kids are a little bit more passive in their algorithmic cultural consumption.

I’m not seeing a ton of examples of strong DIY productivity happening. Do our young people have the same examples in front of them saying you can do this without engaging in the national conversation?

So you’re hoping to inspire with this party?

That would be the dream. If you were to find out that you tipped off a young person to be like, I want to do something similar to this. That would be the pinnacle of purpose. For us, personally, after last year, our people need to come together to play music together and party. And have that be okay. it’s going to be a lot of work. We’re building our stage ourselves with our hands and hammers. We didn’t partner with anybody on this event. Which is maybe a mistake, because the idea is to bring people together, so why not bring some other organizations to this. But we needed it to feel a little bit more handmade. I would say the best possible promotion would be word of mouth, rather than accidentally promoting to one group of people. it would be a shame if the room filled up with one band’s following. That’s not at all what we want. We don’t even want necessarily for Totally Gross fans to fill the room. Ideally it would be a little bit of everybody: Friends and new friends to be made. The music is all over the place. So you have to be down for that to enjoy this. Which has never been a struggle for the Twin Cities. You know, it’s not like we’re throwing this event and all of a sudden all the venues in town are going to have seven nights in a row of local bands playing or anything like that. But I’m hoping that coming together that day and well into the night, sort of reignites some fires under our asses for the summer, and hopefully kicks off 2023 on an inspiring note. That’s the whole point.

Is it tied to any anniversary?

It’s our sweet 19. We would’ve waited until our 20th birthday, but Chris has brain cancer. Poliçahasn’t played any of our new material in town yet, other than opening for Broken Social Scene. So it felt like a great year for us. Joe Rainey, obviously he had a wonderful year last year with the release of Niineta. So great year to showcase him. Sid Sriam recently signed to Def Jam. His album is produced by Ryan Olson and his whole band is made up of Minneapolis folks. So great year for Sid to play. Cole and Lynn, like I said earlier, the timing of everything seemed to cometogether naturally. I’m actually surprised how many of the artists who are having such a relevant year have come to play a thing like this. Kurt Wagner of Lambchop called us and asked if he could play. Which was a totally validating thing in my world—the fact that he just wants to come and be a part of it.

He feels like he’s a part of this music community.

Well he absolutely is. He’s made multiple projects here.

That’s how this works: you bring people into the community, make friends, collaborate and hopefully, continue to build. Maybe Peder will start coming around Minneapolis more often after this.

Hopefully it’s the beginning of a long and beautiful relationship.

Maybe we can share this: Chris is grateful to have to opportunity to play, but he isn’t necessarily having fun doing it. It’s hard.

It’s not fun yet. But it’s important to him. And you know when you have a close friend going through what he’s going through, there are things that you can’t say, that you don’t say. You don’t want to talk about it because you don’t want things to materialize in that way.

You have fears.

Yeah. Or uncertainty about whether we’ll do it again. Maybe that’s a good way to put it without saying, ‘this might be the last time.”

But maybe that’s the kind of spirit that connects all of us. Maybe this is the last time.

The last time we did this, we took an 8-year break. I don’t know that I can take another 8-year break and do it again. So yeah, my hope is that by the end of the night we’re already talking about next year.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.