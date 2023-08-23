Top Shows to See at the State Fair This Year

× Expand Minnesota State Fair Grandstand

The Black Keys

August 24, Grandstand Stage

Midwest rock duo and best buds, The Black Keys, and riding the high of their latest album, Drop Out Boogie.They will be playing with special guest, The Velveteers. The indie group has its roots in the Boulder music scene and is known for delivering amazing live shows. Tickets start at $69. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Kiss the Tiger

August 26-27, Shell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Minneapolis rock group Kiss the Tiger is known for shows packed with high-energy and good vibes. The seasoned performers have rocked many Twin Cities venues and are now ready to rock the Fair. The show is free with general admission to the Fair. The show starts at 8 p.m. both nights.

Boys II Men and Chaka Khan (with special guest NUNNABOVE)

August 27, Grandstand Stage

The popular R&B trio, Boys II Men, will share the Grandstand stage with the legendary Chaka Khan. Highly accomplished, Khan has over four decades of experience in the music industry and is a philanthropic author and entrepreneur. Joining in on the fun is Minneapolis group NUNNABOVE, purveyors of “positive alt pop” who are taking the Twin Cities music scene by storm. Tickets start at $34. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Brandi Carlile

August 29, Grandstand Stage

Household-favorite, Brandi Carlile’s voice and lyricism spans across genres. With 7 studio albums and 9 Grammys Carlile’s sound has shaped Americana, folk, rock, and alternative country music, and stolen the hearts of fans everywhere. Tickets are currently sold out but rumor has it some obstructed view seats are still up for grabs. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Young Gravy

August 30, Grandstand Stage

Since blowing up on SoundCloud with his 2016 hit, “Mr. Clean,” his world-famous rapper is going back to his Minnesota roots. The man, the legend, the Rochester native, Yung Gravy is bringing his hits to the Grandstand. Tickets start at $49. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Cedar Cultural Center’s 33rd Annual “Global Get Together”

August 30-31, International Bazaar

The Cedar Cultural Center’s Global Get Together has long since cultivated a vibrant and diverse lineup. This year is no exception. The two day event will feature performances from Ukrainian artists on night one, and a Minneapolis Afrobeats dance party on night two. The show is free with general admission to the Fair. The show starts at 8 p.m. both nights.

Gully Boys

August 30-31, Shell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Powerhouse Minneapolis grunge-group, Gully Boys is ready to rock the Schilling amphitheater. Fostering a great community at their shows, there’s not one but two performances to join in on the fun. The show is free with general admission to the Fair. The show starts at 8 p.m both nights.

Duran Duran

August 31, Grandstand Stage

When you think of the ’80s you think Duran Duran. Since the British pop group got their start in 1980 they have sold over 100 million records worldwide and topped global charts. Now they are headed to the Fair with special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC. Tickets start at $77. The show starts at 7:00 p.m.

First Avenue Goes to the Fair

September 1-2, Shell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Get to know the Minneapolis music scene with this two day showcase of local talent. Fun, surprises, and lots of love for the 612 is expected. The show is free with general admission to the Fair. The show starts at 8 p.m both nights.

The Current’s “Music on a Stick”

September 2, Grandstand

Now Brooklyn-based group, the Hold Steady has roots in the 612. They return to play the Grandstand for the Current’s “Music on a Stick” with special guests Bob Mould Band and Dillinger Four. Tickets start at $22. The show starts at 7 p.m.

Soul Asylum

September 3-4, Leinie Lodge

Closing at the Fair are the '90s legends behind "Runaway Train," Minneapolis alt-rock band Soul Asylum, led by frontman Dave Pirner. The show is free with general admission to the Fair. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. both nights.