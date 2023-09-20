Meet Todd Duesing, Hennepin Theatre Trust’s New Leader

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hennepin Theatre Trust todd-duesing Todd Duesing, president and CEO, Hennepin Theatre Trust

Long before Todd Duesing puddle-jumped from Cincinnati to Minneapolis to serve as Hennepin Theatre Trust’s new president and CEO—before he traded chocolate-laced chili for the gooey cheese pull of a Juicy Lucy—he was an enterprising 10-year-old in working-class northern Kentucky, the ringmaster of a DIY carnival in his parents’ backyard. Kids from across Duesing’s Covington, Kentucky, neighborhood coughed up nickels to fish for rubber ducks in a kiddie pool and toss plastic rings onto a stake stuck in the grass.

“Good Catholic-church-carnival-type games, minus the pull-tabs,” Duesing says. “No gambling at the fine age of 10.” He and his associates would take their earnings to Little Caesars for greasy victory pizza.

Sitting across from me in the dim preshow Jack Link’s Legend Lounge on Hennepin Avenue, Duesing exudes an entrepreneurial magnetism, as if ideas come whizzing at him from all angles at all times. He owes this to his long road in the entertainment business on his way to Minneapolis. He worked concerts as a college student, mucking around backstage with Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers and dredging out a muddy amphitheater after a rowdy, rain-soaked Ozzy Osbourne show. From there, he spent eight years in music and event management, overseeing Cincinnati’s historic Taft Theatre and bringing artists like Bonnie Raitt and the Blind Boys of Alabama to local festivals. He landed at the Cincinnati Arts Association in 2007. There, he worked his way up to vice president and COO.

Now, he’s bringing his knack for the arts and entertainment business to Minneapolis—though the stakes are higher than a square-cut pepp at Little Caesars. The stakes are the success of the Hennepin Theatre District and, by proxy, the health of downtown Minneapolis, through which the district runs like a vital artery, pumping arts and culture and life and fun.

“We’re at a revitalization point,” says Duesing. “It’s on the precipice of something so electric.”

He gestures across the street to The Chambers Hotel, where he’s been staying and where he FaceTimes his husband (a Covington school district board member with an immutable sense of civic duty—he’s finishing up his term before he makes the leap to Minneapolis next year) and his golden retriever, Lady Bird. (The couple adopts breeding retrievers and names them for female leaders: Eleanor, Rodham, Lady Bird. Michelle is next.) Below The Chambers is a vacant restaurant that was last home to chef Mike Rakun’s Mercy, and D’Amico Cucina before that. The space reminds Duesing of a popular Cincinnati restaurant—a rustic Italian spot called Sotto—and he’s angling to get the owners to come up and take a look. He tells me that the two-story Mexican fusion restaurant attached to his previous venue, the Aronoff Center for the Arts, has since expanded to four other cities.

× Expand hennepin-theater-trust This fall, the historic Orpheum Theatre’s lineup includes Jerry Seinfeld (Sept. 8–9), Beetlejuice (Sept. 19–24), Tim Allen (Oct. 20), and Trevor Noah (Nov. 8).

What’s a restaurant got to do with the Trust? Duesing’s number one goal as CEO is to define the theater district as a destination—as soon as you hit it, he says, you’ll know you’re there.

“Restaurants, cocktail lounges, live music, staged readings, poetry slams, things like Brave New Workshop, staples of Minneapolis—we need to raise them up,” says Duesing. “You’re having a preshow cocktail with a bartender who’s a musical theater student, and they’re singing along to whatever the song is of the show that night. You have a restaurant experience that’s an adventure in the culinary arts, then a smooth visit to the theater with a wonderful show and an easy departure. All these things are achievable.”

Downtown’s hotels are key, too, he says, as respites for the folks that come from Duluth, Rochester, or St. Cloud to catch Hamilton or Funny Girl at the Orpheum.

The Orpheum Theatre—the theater that started it all, thanks to impresario Fred Krohn, who convinced Bob Dylan and his brother David Zimmerman to buy the then-decrepit Orpheum in 1979.

“We slapped some beige paint on it and got the air-conditioning working—somewhat,” says Krohn when I ring him on his cabin landline. The theater’s opening show, A Chorus Line, was a massive success. Next came the State Theatre, a longtime movie house (and later home base for the Jesus People Church) that was on the LaSalle Plaza’s chopping block. Krohn spearheaded the effort to save it—the lobby’s baptismal font was covered up during restoration.

A few weeks after it opened, the State Theatre premiered Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat starring Donny Osmond. It was such a hit that Krohn convinced the city to restore the Orpheum Theatre, which it did, repainting the theater’s regal palette of blue, maroon, and gold and rolling out the red carpet for the eventual world premiere of Disney’s The Lion King in 1997.

Next, Krohn teamed up with future Hennepin Theatre Trust CEO Tom Hoch to restore the Pantages Theatre, and two became three. Hennepin Avenue was different in those days, Krohn says, recalling the infamous dive bar Moby Dick’s, a gun brandished in a colleague’s face, and an unspoken no-fly zone on the west side of Hennepin Avenue. But downtown evolved as the theaters evolved, refashioning itself as an arts and entertainment destination.

The Hennepin Theatre Trust was founded as a nonprofit in 2000 to steward the three theaters and guarantee their futures. The city had provided millions in bonds to restore the theaters—remarkably, under the leadership of former CEO Mark Nerenhausen, the Trust paid off those bonds last year, taking full title of the theaters and transitioning to a private financer. That means the city is off the financial hook, and the Trust is smooth-sailing with streamlined management and more freedom to seek new bookings and accelerate its educational and public art programs. (That Dylan mural on 5th Street; the fiber art outside the Pantages? The Trust did that.)

Ticket sales are still hurting after the pandemic, but they’re up. And now Duesing takes the reins.

× Expand mural The Hennepin Theatre Trust’s Eduardo Kobra mural of Bob Dylan has been a vibrant downtown staple since 2015.

“The artistic spirit is alive and strong here,” he says. “My predecessor, Mark, made sure that we continue to be the guardians of those venues and lay the groundwork for what I get to do—that’s to revitalize, invigorate, and create a place for everyone.” He pauses. “It sounds a little corny. But I stand by it. It’s what drives me.”

Part of that, Duesing says, is preserving the theaters’ beauty and historical character, which give them an edge in the market. All three were built before the time of first-rate sound reinforcement, so acoustically speaking, they’re as perfect as it gets. Tony Bennett was known to walk to the front of the State Theatre stage, set down his mic, and do entire songs unplugged.

Another goal is growing audience. Duesing says that Cincinnati and Covington are much like Minneapolis and St. Paul: divided by a river and populated by warm and friendly people. Both midwestern dark horses in arts and culture, both home to multi-venue theater districts, both the crème de la crème in the eyes of touring company Broadway Across America. The Orpheum usually runs Broadway shows for one packed, rip-roaring week—but Duesing says one target would be to eventually reach a two-week market, like Cincinnati’s. There are unorthodox ways to use the theaters, too. Back in 2012, Duesing brought the World Choir Games to Cincinnati, outbidding other formidable cities, like L.A. and Malta, and racking up a $72.5 million economic impact. He says he can see similar opportunities in Minneapolis’s future.

And, as Hennepin Theatre Trust booking maven Lisa Krohn notes, 95 percent of the Trust’s programming is non-Broadway: It’s comics, dance, speakers, concerts, even podcasts. The Trust recently purchased the Dudley Riggs Theatre, home to Brave New Workshop, where it’s staging Cheaper Than Hamilton this fall. Duesing says continuing to diversify programming to reach wider audiences is a priority—the State Theatre, for example, is running a Boz Scaggs show next to Ed Sheeran next to the world tour of RuPaul’s Drag Race. He wants to lean on local artists, too.

“There’s an abundance of culture and different life experiences that we’d like to get on the stage,” Duesing says. “We really need to lean on our own people here in the Minneapolis–St. Paul area to be storytellers.”

Accessibility is also front and center for Duesing. He recognizes that theater—especially Broadway—tends to have a high price of admission. But he’s got ideas. Like a volunteer usher program—giving students and people without much expendable income a chance to experience shows at no cost. Or, potentially, having reduced ticket sale options like New York’s Theatre Development Fund, which offers last-minute tickets up to half off. He wants to take programming beyond the theater district, too, bringing arts outreach into local VA hospitals and hospice units. Lisa Krohn, for her part, is partnering with venues like The Cedar Cultural Center and the Capri Theater to copresent shows at lower ticket prices.

Then there’s the educational programming. The Trust works with more than a hundred schools (and 8,000 students) across greater Minnesota, giving tailored support to their theater programs. Every year, more than a thousand of those students perform at the State Theatre, and a talented subset head to Broadway for further coaching among the stars. The Trust also partners with Disney to foster musical theater in elementary schools—abridged versions of The Jungle Book and Frozen were recently staged at the Pantages Theatre. Duesing says he hasn’t, in fact, always loved the arts—he was like a lot of kids in the 1980s, bootlegging his favorite songs off the radio with a tape recorder. Then one day, a 10th-grade teacher played one of Giacomo Puccini’s operas.

“In an inner-city school in Covington, Kentucky, it was kind of unheard of,” Duesing says. That’s what he remembered when he heard Aretha Franklin sing it at the Grammys and Luciano Pavarotti sing it at the 2006 Winter Olympics.

Duesing arrived during a bit of a downtown funk—its live/work/play foundation was weakened by the pandemic and the shift to remote work, as has been the case in essentially all big American downtowns.

But Duesing’s predecessor, Nerenhausen, reminds me that one of the pandemic’s effects was that major institutions finally understood just how essential the arts are to the economy—how, in many ways, arts are the economy. The Hennepin Theatre Trust alone generates $120 million in annual economic impact and brings 600,000 people downtown every year; the Orpheum Theatre ranks 18th worldwide in money generated by ticket sales. The theaters transformed downtown Minneapolis once before, when the Orpheum first lit up the then-dark west side of Hennepin like a golden, glimmering ship. What downtown needs now, maybe, is someone who looks down the avenue and says, “This looks electric.”

But first, priorities. Duesing’s dreams for Hennepin Avenue are matched by his dreams of Lake Superior, which he has yet to visit—the “Bold North” feeling of big old trees and brisk air.

“I’m ready for a campfire near a lake,” he says. “I’m ready for some flannel. That’s my dream.”