Timeline: The Big Bang Theory

Timeline

1878

Washburn A Mill

The Washburn A Mill explodes, setting off a huge fireball that destroys what was the largest flour mill in the world. The fire jumps to two adjacent mills, and 18 workers are killed. Owner Cadwallader Washburn rushes to the site and vows to rebuild.

1881

Flag

Delano bills itself as the host of the longest-running Fourth of July celebration in the state—its first coming one year before Minnesota became a state. But the 1881 celebration includes “a magnificent display of fireworks.”

1893

A Nicollet Island fire blows across a river channel to a lumberyard on Boom Island. The inferno grows 300 feet tall and jumps to Northeast. By the time crews extinguish the flames, a mile-wide fire has destroyed 23 blocks.

1894

Great Hinckley Fire

Nearing the end of a long, hot summer, two lumberyard fires stoked by high winds merge into a fire tornado south of Hinckley. In just four hours, the Great Hinckley Fire engulfs 480 square miles and kills at least 418 people.

1918

Great Northern locomotive

A Great Northern locomotive throws sparks that burn for two days before a cold front rolls in, bringing high winds and low humidity. The fire grows out of control and spreads to Cloquet and Duluth, and separate fires burn in Moose Lake. More than 450 perish in the flames.

1941

After a yearslong personal crusade of reporting on the annual Independence Day incidents of revelers burned or maimed by small explosives, WCCO’s Cedric Adams finally gets the legislature to pay attention: Fireworks are banned in the state of Minnesota.

1951

Propane tank

A break in a propane gas line detonates at the 3M plant in St. Paul. The explosion destroys two floors of the minerals building, killing more than a dozen employees and injuring 50 more.

1967

Harmon Killebrew

California Angels pitcher Lew Burdette throws a ball that Harmon Killebrew hits so hard it breaks a seat in Met Stadium’s upper deck. The Killer’s 522-foot bomb is the longest in Minnesota Twins history—you can still find the seat hanging in place at the Mall of America.

1985

With hundreds of people looking on from Harriet Island, the High Bridge in St. Paul, wired up with 76 pounds of plastic explosives, is blown up. The crowd cheers as the bridge’s remains crash into the Mississippi River below.

1991

Mill City Museum

By the time emergency responders arrive to the engulfed A Mill, it’s too late to save the long-abandoned building. But in 2003, one of the most interesting architectural reclamation projects in the country opens among the wreckage: the Mill City Museum.

1998

Led by explosive rookie Randy Moss, the Minnesota Vikings score the most points in NFL history, before blazing out one game short of the Super Bowl.

2002

After jealously looking on as Minnesotans flocked to Wisconsin’s roadside fireworks stands, Governor Jesse Ventura finally signs a bill that legalizes…sparklers. The more dangerous bottle rockets and Roman candles remain (officially) forbidden.

2003

Just days after The Station nightclub disaster in Rhode Island, where rock band Great White’s pyrotechnics started a fire that killed 100 people, the Jet City Fix, opening for Link Wray, nearly burns down the Fine Line with their own unauthorized pyro.

2015

Delano’s Fourth of July celebration, operated by nonprofit fire starters Northern Lighters Pyrotechnics since just after 9/11, is named one of the seven best fireworks displays in the country by the patriots at Fox News.

2016

Rachel Banham

In a game versus Northwestern, Gopher hooper Rachel Banham blows up for 60 points, smashing the scoring records for both Minnesota and the Big Ten and setting a new NCAA record for women.

2018

Mayor Melvin Carter throws a wet blanket over St. Paul’s official Fourth of July celebration by cancelling fireworks, citing fiscal prudence: “We just don’t have $100,000 to spend blowing up rockets over our city.”

2021

Target Fireworks

After taking a year off due to COVID, the grandest fireworks display in the state—the Target Fireworks at the Aquatennial—returns to the Mississippi River. (And they’ll blast off this year on July 22nd.)