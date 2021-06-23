A Timeline of Minnesota's Recording History

× Expand Photos courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society (DENSMORE, HUSKER DU); Hennepin County Library (Prince); Shutterstock: BCFC (Gramophone), Di Bronzino (album); Minnesota orchestra (Dessa) eight images from the story

1907

Frances Densmore

The Smithsonian pays Frances Densmore $350 to record music made by the Ojibwe. Densmore goes on to make around 2,500 field recordings of Native songs.

1934

old phonograph

The Minnesota Orchestra records landmark versions of Rachmaninoff, Schoenberg, Mozart, and Tchaikovsky for RCA Victor at Northrop Auditorium. The city is so stoked for the sessions, nearby construction projects are rescheduled.

1955

Audio engineer Bruce Swedien transforms the old movie theater at 2541 Nicollet into a recording studio where he works with jazz musicians like Art Blakey. Decades later, the address is immortalized in Grant Hart’s “2541.”

1964

45 record Liar Liar

When Swedien leaves town, his studio is controlled by local businessman Vernon C. Bank, who renames it after himself and his wife, Kay. Teenybopper favorites like The Trashmen (“Surfin’ Bird”) and The Castaways (“Liar, Liar”) put Kay Bank Studios on the map.

1974

After tens of thousands of LP sleeves had already been printed, a dissatisfied Bob Dylan is convinced by his brother, David, to return to Minneapolis to rerecord much of Blood on the Tracks at Sound 80 with local musicians.

1975

Prince with a purple background

Pepé Willie, a musi-cian from Brooklyn looking for a session band at Cookhouse Recording Studios, hires his wife’s cousin, a 16-year-old guitar prodigy named Prince Rogers Nelson, who’s ready for his first recording, The Cookhouse 5.

1978

Twin/Tone Records puts out its first record, a nine-song red vinyl EP recorded at Blackberry Way by The Suburbs. The label will eventually put out more than 300 recordings by the likes of Soul Asylum and The Jayhawks.

1980

Lipps inc album

Within a year, somehow both Lipps, Inc.’s “Funkytown” and Yanni’s debut Optimystique are recorded at Sound 80.

1981

Hüsker Dü logo

Hüsker Dü, a local power trio aching to be the fastest hardcore band in the world, records a set at the 7th St Entry, confidently entitling it Land Speed Record.

1983

Prince debuts his band, The Revolution, at a MN Dance Theatre fundraiser at First Avenue. Of the six new songs recorded live, five, including “I Would Die 4 U,” “Baby I’m a Star,” and “Purple Rain,” make the album Purple Rain.

1985

The Replacements album Tim

Paul Westerberg brings indie unicorn Alex Chilton in to produce demos of “Can’t Hardly Wait” and “Left of the Dial” at Twin/Tone’s new HQ, Nicollet Studios. Later that year, The Replacements will record Tim at the same spot.

1987

Oliver Leiber, an unknown producer with a famous last name, turns down Chaka Khan to keep his demos with former Laker Girl Paula Abdul. Abdul flies to Minnesota to record “Forever Your Girl.”

1988

Janet Jackson album cover

Janet Jackson records her second album with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis at Flyte Tyme on 43rd and Nicollet. On “Escapade,” the second of Rhythm Nation 1814’s seven top-five singles, Jackson shouts out, “Minneapolis!”

1989

After three years, Prince’s $10 million, 65,000-square-foot studio in Chanhassen makes an impact on the music industry: Four of the top 10 albums on the charts that summer—including P’s own Batman—were produced at Paisley Park.

1993

After Babes in Toyland and PJ Harvey make noisy records out in the sticks, Nirvana decides to decamp to the same Pachyderm Studios in Cannon Falls with punk druid Steve Albini to record In Utero.

1995

Atmosphere CD

Best Buy employee Brent “Siddiq” Sayers and rapper Sean “Slug” Daley found a new label, Rhymesayers, recording Atmosphere’s first album in Siddiq’s basement. More than 80 albums, from Brother Ali to MF DOOM, follow.

2013

Lizzo enlists a dream team of local production talent—Lazerbeak, BJ Burton, and Ryan Olson—to make Lizzobangers in Olson’s bedroom studio on the top floor of a duplex in Northeast Minneapolis.

2019

Dessa singing

The Grammy-winning Minnesota Orchestra backs up Doomtree rapper Dessa at Orchestra Hall for Sound the Bells, a hip-hop recording featuring 73 players and 1,500 sheets of music.