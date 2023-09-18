A Brief History of Education in Minnesota

Take a walk to the bus stop and reflect on the long historical expansion and development of education in Minnesota.

by

1800s

Well before first colonial contact, the Dakota and the Ojibwe establish customs of traditional education. Ignatia Broker, in her book Night Flying Woman, will later explain how Oona, her great-great-grandmother, learned from her elders how to read dreams and listen to nature.

1835

Rev. J. D. Stevens, with the help of brothers Gideon and Samuel Pond, builds the first schoolhouse in Minneapolis, which teaches Native, mixed-race, and white students on the shore of Lake Harriet, a short distance from Cloud Man’s Dakota village.

1847

Harriet Bishop begins teaching classes in a log cabin near the present-day intersection of Kellogg Boulevard and St. Peter Street in downtown St. Paul.

1854

Presbyterian minister Edward D. Neill is appointed the first territorial superintendent of schools with a meager annual salary of $100. He resigns two years later, and an exasperated Territorial Gov. Willis A. Gorman announces he can’t find anyone to take the office at $100 a year.

1861

The Minnesota Education Association, the teachers’ union, holds its first convention in Rochester on a muggy weekend in August. The long “MEA weekend” eventually moves to a much more temperate third weekend in October.

1871

Guided by the federal government’s brutal policy of forced assimilation, White Earth Indian School, the state’s first Native American boarding school, opens. Several more institutions follow, all of them featuring harsh manual labor and cruel punishments.

1872

State superintendent Horace B. Wilson outlines the need for a comprehensive common education program. Six years later, the state legislature writes a law that recognizes the need for a “people’s college,” or a high school, with a board that would oversee the curriculum.

1919

With a new state law making elementary school compulsory for all children, Minnesota creates a department of education to manage all schools in the state.

1921

St. Paul Police’s Sgt. Frank Hetznecker and Cathedral School’s Sister Carmela Hanggi establish one of the first school safety patrols in the country. Hetznecker introduces the patrol’s trademark Sam Browne belts.

1946

Lettisha “Tish” Henderson and Mary McGough lead more than 1,100 of St. Paul’s teachers and principals on a walkout into freezing November temps. The nation’s first teachers’ strike begins.

1967

President Lyndon B. Johnson gives a speech in the White House Rose Garden honoring “a teacher who makes musicians out of football players” while awarding National Teacher of the Year to Owatonna music teacher Roger Tenney.

1971

Gov. Wendell Anderson hammers out a compromise with the Republican legislative majority to reform the collection of tax revenue and assure more equality between richer and poorer school districts. The plan will become known as the “Minnesota Miracle.”

1972

U.S. District Court Judge Earl Larson rules that Minneapolis Public Schools has “intentionally and deliberately” kept students segregated and orders them to integrate.

1987

Open enrollment is passed, enabling our 740,000 students to enroll in nearly any school in the state. The law is cited as a consumer-oriented approach to reform, but 99 percent of kids stay in their districts.

1992

Minnesota becomes the birthplace of America’s charter school movement when City Academy in St. Paul becomes the first charter school in the country to open its doors.

2003 

Federal education officials approve Minnesota’s plan for complying with President George W. Bush’s No Child Left Behind Act, implementing a regime of testing meant to establish new academic standards.

2020

In mid-March, Gov. Tim Walz orders nearly 900,000 public and charter school students to stay home for distance learning due to the pandemic. By the end of the month, there are 576 COVID-19 cases in Minnesota—and growing exponentially.

2023

Gov. Walz signs a bill into law that will provide free breakfast and lunch to students at participating schools. At the cost of $400 million a year, the law makes Minnesota the fourth state in the country to adopt such a plan.

