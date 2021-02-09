A Timeline of Minnesota's Alternative Media

× Expand Images courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society ( Goodhue, Der Wanderer, U of M team, Roy Wilkins); StudioSmart (gavel), Robuart (peace), Nito (flag); Deb Hopp (Twin Cities Reader); from Alamy stock photo: Everett Collection Historical (Parks); Tsuni / USA (Lizzo) Group of images from the article

1849

Portrait of James M. Goodhue

James M. Goodhue prints the territory’s first paper, The Minnesota Pioneer. On its pages, Goodhue attacks Judge David Cooper. Cooper’s brother responds by stabbing Goodhue in the street, to which Goodhue responds by shooting him.

1867

Der Wanderer newspaper headline

The radically conservative Catholic newspaper Der Wanderer is published in St. Paul, first in German and then in English. Though unaffiliated with the actual church, The Wanderer does manage to embody its reactionary fervor.

1904

1904 Minnesota Gophers football team

For its first four years, The Minnesota Daily basically exists as a sophomoric sports fanzine, but when the University of Minnesota’s venerable Old Main burns down, the Daily’s coverage of the fire scoops the major broadsheets.

1923

Portrait of Roy Wilkins

U of M graduate student Roy Wilkins, a Minnesota Daily alum, is named editor of St. Paul’s influential Black newspaper, the Appeal. Unfortunately, the Appeal ends its nearly four-decade run within a year of Wilkins’s appointment.

1930

Gavel

After relentlessly slandering Gov. Floyd B. Olson, Jay Near’s antisemitic Saturday Press is shut down by the state’s nuisance law. Near appeals to the United States Supreme Court, and in Near v. Minnesota the court rules he can continue printing his yellow journalism rag.

1939

Gordon Parks

Gordon Parks becomes staff photographer at the Twin Cities’ two Black-owned papers, the St. Paul Recorder and Minneapolis Spokesman, and has a column: Beauty of the Week. The papers go on to merge and still publish today as Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder.

1970

Peace sign

Ed Felien, discouraged that the anti–Vietnam War pamphlets he’s passing out all over Dinkytown aren’t getting traction, convinces a handful of kindred spirits to launch Hundred Flowers, modeled after other anti-war underground papers like the Chicago Seed.

1976

Twin Cities Reader cover

Vets of the Minnesota Daily’s A&E section, led by Mark and Deb Hopp, decide to launch an alt-weekly, The Entertainer: The Newspaper for Young Twin Citians. Before long they come to their senses and shorten it to the Twin Cities Reader.

1979

Carleton grads Tom Bartel and Kristin Henning import a biweekly music and culture format from Portland called Sweet Potato. By 1981, the paper is publishing weekly, with more local content and under a mercifully de-hippie-fied name, City Pages.

1982

Before going drug-free and becoming a legend at The New York Times, coke-fueled raconteur David Carr gets his first big break with the Reader—a cover story on the broken culture within the MPD.

1984

Zine vet Eric Utne decides to catalog the national alt-media boom by launching a digest of more than 3,000 zines and presses. He briefly considers entitling it The Turtle before realizing Utne Reader is perfectly weird enough.

1994

Rainbow flag

After a 12-year run, the landmark LGBTQ biweekly Equal Time folds. David Carr, now editor in chief at the Reader, along with publisher R. T. Rybak, launches Q Monthly—hiring Equal Time’s Rick Nelson and Claude Peck.

1996

Ryan Schreiber produces the digital music publication Pitchfork.com from his parents’ Minnetonka basement. That same year, 12 Rods’ album Gay? earns Pitchfork’s first perfect 10.0.

1997

The almost 20-year cage match between the Twin Cities Reader and City Pages comes to an anticlimactic conclusion when the empty suits at New York’s Stern Publishing acquire both papers and immediately dissolve the Reader and fire its 25 employees.

2007

The former owners of the Star Tribune, the Cowles family, together with former Strib publisher Joel Kramer, raise 1.5 million bucks and hire a bunch of out-of-work City Pages writers to write for their nonprofit daily news site, MinnPost.com.

2013

Lizzo in an orange dress

Twenty-two years after critic Jim Walsh created City Pages’ first citywide music community poll predicting future success, Lizzo is Picked to Click. The pop star takes another six years to actually click.

2019

Sahan Journal web site

U of M alum and former Daily reporter Mukhtar Ibrahim partners with his employers at MPR to produce Sahan Journal, a digital press devoted to chronicling Minnesota’s immigrant communities. In Somali, sahan roughly translates to “pioneer.”