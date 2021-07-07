Tick Populations on the Rise in Minnesota

× Expand Photo by James Gathany, CDC Female lone star tick Female lone star tick

You want some bad news? This looks like it will be a really bad tick year. But don’t take our word for it.

“We went out and got 30 in a couple hours the other day. That’s a lot more, a lot faster than usual,” says Jon Oliver (who is not the British comedian but is actually the assistant professor specializing in tick-borne disease at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health) before getting to even worse news. “Ticks transmit more disease in the U.S. than mosquitoes.”

In 2018, the Minnesota Department of Health reported 950 confirmed Lyme disease cases and 496 cases of anaplasmosis. Which is kinda why Oliver got into this gig in the first place.

“Specializing in ticks might sound super weird,” he says, “but ticks are a major, major public health concern.”

And a worsening one. The familiar Minnesota deer tick and dog tick (sometimes called a wood tick) may soon be joined by three new invasive, disease-carrying tick species: the Asian longhorned tick, the Gulf Coast tick, and the lone star tick. And it’s up to Oliver and a broader working group comprised of U of M scientists, the Minnesota Department of Health, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture, and the DNR to tell us if—and when—they arrive.

Thankfully, there is also some good tick-related news. A Lyme disease vaccine is expected in 2024, and a new raft of über-effective bug repellents utilizing nootkatone, a compound derived from grapefruit, is coming in 2022.

Till then, take this all seriously. For pets, call your vet about tick prevention and Lyme vaccines, and buy tick collars. For people, use quality bug spray and check for ticks frequently—the reason ticks transmit so much disease is because of how long they stay attached. And don’t think just because you’re in the Cities you’re safe.

“They’re all over the Twin Cities,” says Oliver. “In parks, in high-humidity wooded areas. I’ve even found wood ticks in my south Minneapolis backyard.”

So, how does Oliver, whose job it is to find ticks, avoid getting them himself? Simple: When he goes out to collect ticks, he tucks his pants inside his socks and then applies DEET.

“Fashion is not my top priority when I know I’m in a sea of ticks,” he quips.

So, this year, have your Minnesota #HotGirlSummer on a rooftop or pontoon. But when you’re in the woods or hiking, maybe make it a #HotGirlPantsInSocksSummer.