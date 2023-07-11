Thursday Northern Lights Show will Likely Disappoint

× Expand Shutterstock Northern Lights

When talking about the Northern lights, you have to start with the sun. It seems a bit backwards, but the colorful bands are caused by activity on the surface of the sun that interferes with the magnetic field of the Earth.

In the case of the show forecasted for Thursday, the cause is a type of solar activity called a coronal mass ejection (CME). According to NASA, when a CME occurs, large bubbling of plasma from the sun’s corona is pulled through intense magnetic lines and sent off into space.

And while this all sounds like great news for the odds of seeing the Northern Lights from Minnesota, don’t start packing the car for the Boundary Waters just yet. The geomagnetic activity around the sun may not be as strong as initial predictions indicated, meaning the actual event may be a bit lackluster.

Like tornados and other weather phenomena, geomagnetic storms are categorized by a ranking system based on their severity. For example, the brilliant display that was visible from much of the state this past spring was caused by a G4 storm, which is considered severe. Thursday’s storm is ranked a G1, which would be much less intense.

Local experts are also advising those interested in the event to adjust their expectations. WCCO Meteorologist Mike Augustyniak noted in a Monday forecast that while it may be possible to see the Northern Lights on Thursday, the accuracy of the forecasting of these events is about as accurate as weather forecasting in the 1950s, which is to say, not exactly precise.

Aurora photographer Elizabeth Miller told KARE 11’s Kent Erdahl that media cycles like the one surrounding Thursday’s forecast cause an uptick in groups she is a member of, like Upper Midwest Aurora Chasers, but can often mislead novices.

"In this case, this week, the media is blowing this way out of proportion and getting people's hopes up thinking, oh the Northern Lights are going to be out on this day at this time. No. There is no guarantee of that." Miller said.