Third Annual LGBTQ+ Youth Spirit Day Celebrates Queer Joy

With high rates of LGBTQ+ youth suicide across the United States, and more and more anti-queer legislations being passed across the country by the day, feeling seen and validated in your identity is not only wanted—it’s crucial.

That’s where the Queerspace collective comes into the picture. Launched in April 2021, Queerspace is the first mentorship program for queer youth in Minnesota, aiming to create safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth to feel safe and empowered being their authentic selves.

This feeling of acceptance is not lost in their annual Youth Spirit Day, returning for its third year on October 15. If anything, it’s amplified. The afternoon event, taking place at Victory Park in North Minneapolis, invites LGBTQ+ youth and families from across the Twin Cities to come together as a community to enjoy music, activities, entertainment, community resources, and more. Admission to the event is free. Twin Cities nonprofits offering supportive services to youth will also have activities, including Avenues for Youth, Transforming Families, OutFront Minnesota, and others.

“It’s a great privilege to host this event, where we can uplift LGBTQ+ youth and celebrate the beauty and diversity they bring to our communities,” Queerspace collective Founder Nicki Hangsleben said in a press release.

Local entertainers will also be performing throughout the event, such as local drag artists Lady Cummeal Cassadine and ThatQueerIsa, DJ AriesFireBomb, and poet Maxwell Engberg. Food trucks will also be parked around the Park, including Butcher Salt Street Eats and Cookie Cart.

Head to the Queerspace website for more information about Spirit Day or to RSVP for the event.