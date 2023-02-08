× Expand Shutterstock hearts

Be My Valentine Bash

Feb. 14

Spending the night solo? Take a chance and meet your match at the Hewing Hotel’s Valentine’s Day speed dating event. Participants must be between the ages of 24-38. Tickets are $54. 300 N Washington Ave., Mpls., 651-468-0400, hewinghotel.com

Taylor Swift V-Day Party: I Knew You Were Trouble

Feb. 14

Whether you identify as a Swiftie or not, there are worse ways to spend the day of love than scream-singing along to Taylor’s greatest hits. Head to Cowboy Jack’s for a night of love songs and pop up drag with Sasha Cassadine. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets are $15.126 N. 5th St., Mpls., 612-224-9950, facebook.com

Cocktails & Chocolate at Elusive

Feb. 14

Cocktails & Chocolate are a no-brainer for this holiday. Head to Dashfire for a Valentine’s day themed cocktail class where attendees will make four cocktails and pair them with chocolate and desserts. Attendees will leave with enhanced mixology knowledge and a jar of Egbert’s Cocktail Cherries. Tickets are $100. 1620 Central Avenue NE. Dock #10, Mpls., eventbrite.com

Titanic’s 25th Anniversary at Riverview Theater

Feb. 10-16

Maybe you need a cathartic cry this Valentine’s day and with the Titanic’s 25th Anniversary incoming, it’s the perfect excuse. Head to Riverview theater to see this masterpiece of a movie (and soundtrack) turn 25. Tickets are just $8. 3800 42nd Ave S, Mpls., riverviewtheater.com

Passion in Paradise

Feb. 14

Looking for a little self love this V-Day? Passion in Paradise is a wellness event that includes a heart opening cacao ceremony, meditation and sound healing, guided movement, and more. Spend this Valentine’s Day on a healing journey, whether it’s with friends, lovers, or solo. Northwind Lofts #212, 2400 North 2nd Street, Mpls., eventbrite.com

Cupid’s Revenge

Feb. 10-11

Vampires and animatronics and cupid, oh my! These horrors and more await at Nowhere Haunted House’s eerie Valentine’s haunt. Tickets are $25. 5300 S. Robert Tr 300, Inver Grove Heights, hauntpay.com

Valentine’s Soiree

Feb. 14

The Wabasha Street Caves, famous for their swing dancing nights and stunning interiors, are hosting a Valentine’s Day Soiree. The event is $20 per person, and promises to be a cheerful evening of music and mingling. wabashacaves.com

When Harry Met Sally @ The Parkway

Feb. 16

Rom-com aficionados should plan on an evening at the Parkway to catch Nora Ephron’s When Harry Met Sally. Arrive early for pre-show music by Leslie Vincent and Ted Godbout. Tickets are $9. 4814 Chicago Ave., Mpls., 612-822-8080, theparkwaytheater.com

Up-Down is for Lovers

Feb. 12-14

Everyone’s favorite Uptown arcade bar is running a lover’s special this year. Snag six domestic tallboys, 80 tokens, an Up-Down fanny pack and a heart-shaped pizza for just $35. No reservations necessary. 3012 Lyndale Ave S., Mpls., 612-823-3487, updownarcadebar.com

Seeking aRAVEments – A Valentine’s Day Rave

Feb. 10

Mosh in the name of love! For all the single ravers in the Twin Cities, this locals-packed online dating and chat room-inspired Valentine’s Day rave night promises to bring some rowdy dancing and the possibility of finding love to the Fine Line. 701 N. 1st Ave., Mpls. 612-338-8388 first-avenue.com

Love 2 the 9s

Feb. 10

Calling all Prince fans! Paisley Park is offering the perfect lover’s evening for Purple Rain-ers. Prince’s legendary home and recording studio will be opening its doors to guests for a limited Valentine’s Day museum experience tailored specifically for a romantic evening, a three-course dinner provided by People’s Organic, and an acoustic performance of Prince’s music catalog by Tommy Barbarella and Julius Collins. 7801 Audubon Road, Chanhassen, 952-495-6750 paisleypark.com

Valentine’s Day at Taco Bell

Feb. 14

Hear us out. Who wouldn’t want to spend some quality time with Cupid at Taco Bell? This Valentine’s Day, the Stinson Boulevard Taco Bell location will be hosting a love-themed taco event stacked with free taco coupons, a chance to win two tickets to the Feb. 16 Timberwolves game and a $50 Visa gift card, and a professional photo booth to have pictures taken solo or with friends or your partner. 1540 NE Stinson Blvd., Mpls., 612-379-8044 tacobell.com

BaRd Play On: Valentine’s Vignettes

Feb. 8

Get yourself in a lovey-dovey early Valentine’s Day mood at Malcolm Yard’s love celebration. The Minneapolis event space is hosting a free evening of Shakepearean performances in the building’s Blueprint Room with plenty of yummy heart-warming eats from local food vendors to snack on. Free. 501 30th Ave SE, Mpls., 612-886-1022, malcolmyards.market

Box of Choclate’s Flight Night

Feb. 14

Calling all lovers, beer and otherwise. Indeed Brewing is celebrating the day of love with a special candy-inspired beer infusion that is sure to be just as tasty as any candy in a heart-shaped box. The event will offer five exclusive flavors, with the very first public release of the brewery’s new Coconut Macaroon Cream Ale. 711 NE 15th Ave, Mpls., 612-843-5090, facebook.com, indeedbrewing.com

Giulia’s Galentine’s Brunch

Feb. 12

Grab the girls and head to Guilia’s for the galentine’s day brunch to beat the rest – equipped with bottomless mimosas, local vendor pop-ups, and shopping from local brands like Watershed Spa and Stay Golden MN. 215 S. Fourth St., Mpls, 612-215-5450 hotelemery.com

Galentine’s Day at Enchanté

Feb. 13

The cutest boutique on Grand Ave is hosting a Galentine’s day hangout with sips and treats from 5-8 p.m. You and your bestie can also get matching forever bracelets by Gold & Eight. Bracelet spots are limited, so register in advance. 1064 Grand Ave, St. Paul, instagram.com