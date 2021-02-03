Things to Do for Valentine's Day

× Expand Ice Palace Maze Ice Palace Maze

No plans yet for Valentine’s Day? No problem, we’ve got you covered. This V-day may look a little different due to social distancing–ironic on the day of love–but there are still events happening all across the Twin Cities. From flinging an axe at a photo of your ex to a Pink drag brunch, there’s something for everyone to enjoy leading up to Feb. 14.

Ongoing: Stillwater’s Ice Palace Maze

Embrace the cold this Valentine’s Day and wander through the Stillwater Ice Palace Maze! Enjoy the twists and turns of the half mile maze made up of 1,500 blocks of ice and a 36 foot ice slide. When you're finished, warm up with some hot cocoa and s'mores, or visit the ice bar! Purchase tickets online via the Ice Palace Maze website. icepalacemaze.com

Ongoing: Helicopter Dinner and Flight

Fulfill your Bachelor franchise fantasies with a romantic helicopter flight and dinner looking out over the views of St. Paul. Presented by Minnesota Helicopters, your own tour of the sky is available most Friday and Saturday afternoons and evenings. Don’t forget to reserve a spot at Holman’s Table for dinner and drinks either before or after you set off to soar. holmanstable.com

Ongoing: Heart-Felting Crafts

Heartfelt craft shop’s extensive menu of crafts has something for everyone. This February, pick up their Valentine’s Craft Pack with supplies for homemade Valentines, heart decorations, candle holders, and garlands. On sale for $64, it can be packaged for home crafting or scheduled for an in-store appointment. heartfeltonline.com

Feb. 3: Virtual J. Carver Valentine’s Cocktail Class

There’s an art to crafting valentines, but there’s also an art to crafting Valentine’s Day cocktails. Waconia’s J. Carver Distillery is here for it. For a registration fee of $10, participants can learn to make three classic J. Carver cocktails (and a 4th bonus drink!), and be treated to a virtual tour of the distillery and barrel room. If you’re in the mood for a bit of virtual party this Valentine’s Day, register via their website. jcarverdistillery.com

Feb. 3: Folded Paper Heart Garland Workshop

Join the American Swedish Institute for a unique Nordic handcraft workshop: make a paper heart garland to decorate your space this Valentine’s season. Origami instructor Kathleen Sheridan will teach participants how to make four different kinds of folded hearts, and then string them together into a delicate garland. Paper and string kits are included in the class fee, and the workshop is open to ages 16 and up. asimn.org

Feb. 4 – 25: Walker Winter Fun

Strap on your snowshoes and explore the Minnesota Sculpture Garden in a new (and wintry) light. The Walker has brought back their snowshoe rentals from the Esker Grove Patio for visitors to explore the grounds under the evening moon. Look out for the museum’s winter film series, which will be screening alongside the activities. Free gallery tickets will be available to reserve separately, provided the museum is open for visitors. walkerart.org

Feb. 5 –14: ‘Till Death: A Marriage Musical Livestream

If real-life romance isn’t cutting it this V-Day, why not escape into the perfect Valentine’s musical? ‘Til Death: A Marriage Musical’ the perfect storm of a love story: two couples, one honeymooning and giddy, the other mid-marriage and discontented, find themselves stuck in the same tiny cabin. Tickets from the Bucket Brigade Theater start at $13 for students and seniors. bucketbrigadetheater.com

Feb. 11 – 14: “Axe Your Ex”

Axe Your Ex takes the cake this Valentine’s Day. Catering to an oft-overlooked population, St. Paul’s FlannelJax invites the heartbroken, the burned, and the jaded to pin a photo of an ex to the wall (an ex anything—partner, roommate, friend, etc.) and fling an axe at it. If this sounds like your cup of tea, pull up to FlannelJax anytime Valentine’s Day weekend. flanneljaxs.com

Feb. 13: Valentine’s Saturday Market

Collect supplies for a romantic dinner for two at the St. Paul Farmer’s Market in Lowertown. Alongside meats, cheeses, honey, and microgreens, vendors will be handing out free recipes for a lovely evening fueled by local foods. Entrance is free and the market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. stpaulfarmersmarket.com

Feb. 14: Pink Drag Brunch at CRAVE

Join Sasha Cassadine, Nina DiAngelo, Loring Mitchell, and Mercedes Iman Diamond in their tribute to Pink at CRAVE’s Valentine’s Day Drag Brunch. Hosted in association with Flip Phone and Union Rooftop, the party will go on (at a safe distance). The event will be following pandemic guidelines such as limited capacities, distancing between tables, and masks. Tickets are available online, no refunds available. More details on Facebook.

Feb. 14: Cooks of Crocus Hill’s Night Out in the North Loop: Cupid in the Kitchen

Learn to whip up something new and special for the romantic holiday during this Cooks of Crocus Hill annual favorite. Slated for the menu are crab cakes with herbed aioli and spring greens, New York strip steaks with a mushroom cream sauce, and red velvet molten lava cakes to settle your sweet tooth. cooksofcrocushill.com