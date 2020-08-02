Dua Saleh: Voice of Their Generation

× Expand Photographs by Grant Spanier Dua Saleh

Near the end of one of the darkest weeks in Minnesota history, a week that started with murder by cop and ended with curfew by soldier, the Sudanese American artist Dua Saleh released a new song. That entire week, Saleh, recovering from COVID-19-like symptoms in their Minneapolis apartment (Saleh uses the pronouns they/them), had been serving as a Twitter town crier, furiously disseminating hundreds of warnings and admonitions and appeals.

“Immediate asks from youth: respirators, gas masks, helmets, & goggles” read one. Another: “hi if ur white don’t be a pussy go out there and offer rides.” Then, in the midst of this deluge, Saleh dropped “body cast,” a song dedicated to #JusticeforGeorgeFloyd, with all proceeds directed to the Black Visions Collective, an activist group intent on dismantling systems of oppression and violence. Over a chorus of mournful feminine voices and a stringed electronic wail, there was Saleh’s audible voice, rapping, “Y’all been dodging cameras like they bullets over crime.”

Since Saleh appeared on the city’s music scene, their voice has become recognizable for being as tough as it is beautiful, as wise as it is novel. It’s a captivating instrument, versatile enough to accommodate Saleh’s poetry, whether delivered via staccato verse or lilting hymn, and powerful enough to pull your head out of the rush of anxiety and concentrate it on what the week was about: unequal protection from pain and fear and death.

Only a week before, at the tail end of Ramadan, I interviewed Saleh as they prepared to release their sophomore EP, ROSETTA. At this point, Saleh’s voice was still recovering from the illness. “This is the first time I’ve talked out loud for more than two minutes at a time,” they said. Over Zoom, face framed by a copy of The Roots’ Phrenology perched in the background on a chair, they didn’t look that infirm—hair in glossy curls rather than their trademark braids.

Saleh has considered themselves a poet since the age of four. “I was born in Sudan,” they said, “and Sudan is known for its poetry—it’s one of the most poetic places in the world.” Throughout Saleh’s upbringing, moving from an Eritrean refugee camp to the Fargo-Moorhead area to St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood, their mother worked as a teacher—she still does, at a local Sudani school. “I think my main influences are from the Quran and her breakdowns of the Quran,” they said. “And all the music in the house, because of Sudani TV.” This combination of religious imagery and cable TV concerts by traditional Sudanese singers like Mohammed Wardi inspired a love for older sounds and voices. “The way Sudani singers sound when they sing”—Saleh pauses—“they have this combination between ancient opera and pop—I can’t explain it.” This love for what Saleh calls “mature music” migrated to a discovery of 1940s jazz, and then the proto-rock-and-roll gospel played by the eponym of their new album, Sister Rosetta Tharpe. “Obviously, her voice is amazing—it has this ancestral feel to it—and paired with the youthful sound of her guitar, it struck me really wildly.”

Despite the acclaim for their 2019 debut, Nu¯r, and the anticipation for the June release of ROSETTA, Saleh has only been working as a musician for three years now and still battles insecurities about their singing voice. “Outside of the poetry I did mainly for myself, I was never like, I’m going to be an artist.” Saleh first got noticed as a senior at St. Paul Central, after crushing open mics during poetry slams at Golden Thyme Coffee and Café. “But I didn’t get that unsolicited, doused-in-sexual-intrigue attention until I started singing,” Saleh says. “My poetry was either heavy and painful or funny, but it wasn’t until I started singing that I was desired.”

Saleh’s queer identity is almost as recently realized, although the roots are nearly as deep as their poetry. “When I was 8 years old, I kept thinking of myself as a boy in my head,” they say, “even though I never told anybody.” They were changing how they wanted to look, how they wanted to dress. “My mom noticed that every time we went shopping, we would buy boys’ clothes.” Saleh sighs, “That began the whole war of clothes.” They admit anger issues growing up: “I guess I’ve always had an attitude problem.”

“I have no qualms professing love—the scariest part is loving, not professing the love.”

It took until their senior year of high school to align themselves with queerness, when they were named president of the Gay-Straight Alliance (now known as the Gender & Sexuality Alliance). And it wasn’t until last year that they had their first gay relationship—or romantic relationship of any kind, really. Which is partially what ROSETTA is about.

“I wrote a lot of the songs when we were together—sometimes when she was in the same room,” they said. “I have no qualms professing love—the scariest part is loving, not professing the love.”

ROSETTA is about relationships—to that first serious romantic partner, to the country they were born in, and ultimately to themselves, and the conflict and sadness and joy built into all of it.

A week after our interview, as Minneapolis continued to roil in day after day of violent unrest, I thought about Saleh, stuck in their apartment by themselves, a lonely Twitter panopticon for their community. I thought about “smut,” a captivating love song on ROSETTA partly inspired by the Sudanese protests of 2018–19.

Saleh told me that women in Sudan are at the vanguard of all of the political movements—in the 19th century, it was the women who encouraged the sultans to massacre the occupying British forces. Saleh hasn’t been back to Sudan since they were born, because they fear for their safety as a queer person in a country where hate crimes are prevalent. This exile was most painful during last year’s protests, when an image of a modern day Kandaka—a proud Nubian queen—rose to prominence online.

“And I liked how that word sounded,” Saleh said. “I liked that sense of regality. But I’m not a queen, because I’m not a woman.” So they “queered the word,” singing it as Kundaka. “I thought, Maybe I can’t be a Kandaka, but I can be a Kundaka.”

They can completely rewrite the rules—they can be anything they want.