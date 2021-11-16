Theater Mu Thinks Outside the Zoom Box

× Expand Courtesy of Theater Mu Theater Mu

How do you write six brand-new, ten-minute plays in just one day, and it’s all done virtually?

Those at Theater Mu are unphased by the challenges of time limits and physical distance. Instead, they’ve embraced these challenges to create a totally new space in the theater world by shattering the Zoom box.

The TwentyPho Hour Playfest is another unexpected invention from the pandemic. Playwrights, actors, streaming producers, and creative directors are tasked with a prompt, which, this year, will be selected by community members, they will then have 24 hours to put together a never seen before play.

Last year, Theater Mu was already reaping the benefits of pursuing virtual theater by having playwrights from all over the country Zoom in to participate in the playfest, but this year Theater Mu is changing up the playfest by featuring its new incubator program, the Mu Tang Clan, created this year by Lao American poet and playwright, Saymoukda Duangphouxay Vongsay.

“I first started the incubator program partly for selfish reasons. I wanted a community, and I didn’t want to work in isolation,” says Vongsay.

The Mu Tang Clan is different from other theater incubator programs because it pays its artists, thanks to a grant through the Science Museum of Minnesota as part of its 2021 Race Exhibition and through the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.

Vongsay explains that the purpose of the incubator program is to create projects that engage the community around conversations about race.

“Asian American playwrights especially use our plays to talk about the hard stuff in our communities, like anti-Asian violence or anti-blackness, sexuality, or even undocumented people in our community, which can be very taboo in our community.”

The incubator is meant to be a safer space for playwrights to write and perform their work while giving them a financial boost.

“I want to make everyone’s resume look sexy,” Vongsay laughs.

Vongsay has been dreaming up a program like the Mu Tang Clan ever since 2019 as a way to take care of emerging playwrights the same way Theater Mu took care of her back when she joined the company in 2010.

The TwentyPho Hour Playfest will be the Mu Tang Clan’s first performance of the year. The playwrights are given seven to nine hours to write the scripts which are passed to creative directors and streaming producers for some major movie magic.

Leanna Keyes and Krya Bowie of Transcend Streaming promise the audience they won’t be subjected to Brady Bunch Zoom boxes for the playfest.

Instead of having actors worry about turning on and off their cameras, Keyes and Bowie can pop into each Zoom room, take the video they want, deposit it into their systems, and create a composite image so that it appears the actors are in the same room.

“We are able to give the artists back their tools,” says Keyes, “Directors can still stage everything. It can really kill a show when actors are trying to work video and sound when they should be focused on being actors.”

Creative director Lily Tung Crystal is also committed to doing more than the banality of Zoom squares. Tung Crystal was ready to move on from her work in live TV when the pandemic hit, but her background ended up helping Theater Mu trailblaze into the world of virtual theater with the help of streaming producers like Bowie and Keyes.

“I don’t personally know of anyone in Minneapolis St. Paul who has shattered the Zoom squares as much as we have.” says Tung Crystal.

Bowie adds, “We’re not just adding to theater, we’re creating a new art. We’re pioneering something new. The digital audience and the in-person audience don’t necessarily overlap. I don’t think something like this is going anywhere.”

Accessibility is another strong theme of the playfest. The virtual format opens the possibility of live open captioning and a "pay-as-you-are" pricing format provides audiences with the fair market value of $20 but if someone needs to pay less, they can pay as little as $5.

“People have this idea that theater happens at a certain time in a certain place for a specific class of people,” says Keyes.

The TwentyPho Hour Playfest aims to change this narrative. The playfest is a budding example of the future of theater by appealing to digital natives who are used to relying on the virtual space for entertainment and reaching audiences who have been historically excluded from the realm of theater.

Tune into the TwentyPho Hour Playfest November 20 for the premier of the Mu Tang Clan’s six plays. To reserve tickets, go to theatermu.org.