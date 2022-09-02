Theater Mu Celebrates 30th Anniversary

× Expand Theater Mu Theater Mu Pearl Season

Theater Mu announced the lineup for its upcoming 30th season, featuring four world premieres in collaboration with other Twin Cities theaters and an AAPI conference to honor Asian American theater artists.

The theater collaborated with other local organizations, including Stages Theatre Co. and Minnesota Opera, for its world premieres. Stages Theatre Co. will lead the premiere of A Different Pond, a stage adaptation of the book by Bao Phi, beginning in late September and Minnesota Opera will lead the premiere of Kao Kalia Yang’s The Song Poet in March 2023.

Saymoukda Duangphouxay Vongsay’s The Kung Fu Zombies Saga: Shaman Warrior and Cannibals will make its worldwide debut at The Luminary Center for the Arts beginning in July 2023. The show pairs the latest saga with her award-winning show, Kung Fu Zombies v. Cannibals – two shows in one!

The AAPI Generations Conference in May 2023 will focus on the state of Asian American theater with Mu co-founder Rick Shiomi, actor Amy Hill, playwrights Philip Kan Gotanda and David Henry Hwang, and others.

“As Rick Shiomi and our founders intended, Theater Mu is built on three pillars – high quality art, Asian American stories, and social activism--and we will move boldly with that mission into the future,” says the theater’s artistic director, Lily Tung Crystal. “Through the decades, Mu has done so much to increase representation of Asian American theater artists. Now, we are focusing on nurturing those artists both onstage and backstage, including actors, directors, playwrights, designers, producers, stage managers, and dramaturgs, so that we can tell Asian American stories even more fully for the next 30 years.”