Theater Mu Announces New Eyes Festival: (Un)Scene

Theater Mu’s long standing tradition, the New Eyes Festival, will return this year in a virtual format to mark Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month this May 21-22. Theater Mu will present a series of staged readings of new works from Asian American playwrights—and this year, in response to surging anti-Asian and Asian American violence, they’ll feature a series of original ten-minute virtual plays by local and national playwrights for a weekend they’ve titled New Eyes Festival: Un(Scene).

The idea to transform the festival’s format came from Theater Mu board member Katie Hae Leo, who’s also the festival’s producer.

“I approached Mu with this idea in March when it was clear that hate crimes against people of Asian descent were continuing to rise,” said Leo in a press release. “Then the next week, the shootings in Atlanta happened, taking the lives of six Asian women. These women were someone’s daughter, someone’s mother, they were workers, neighbors, friends, and community members. And the violence against Asian Americans continues, most recently taking four members of Indianapolis’ Sikh community. I know from my own experience that theatre has the power to bring people together and create healing. Our community needs space right now to grieve, rage, and maybe even laugh or experience joy.”

The New Eyes Festival will feature new work by playwrights Isabella Dawis, Saymoukda Duangphouxay Vongsay, Carla Ching, Aditi Brennan Kapil, and Lisa Marie Rollins, Prince Gomolvilas, Jessica Huang, Lloyd Suh, Katie Ka Vang, and Leah Nanako Winkler. This year’s directors include Katie Bradley, Jennifer Weir and Theater Mu artistic director Lily Tung Crystal, and Joshua Dyrud will serve as the festival’s streaming producer.

“We knew it was the right time for Mu to present ‘Un(Scene)’,” said Crystal in a press release. “Asian Americans are often perceived as invisible, largely because we’re rarely represented on stage, in film, or on TV. At Mu, we give voice to those narratives. By telling our stories, we’re demanding to be seen as the true Americans that we are.”

Festival performances will be broadcast live on Theater Mu’s private streaming platform the weekend of May 21-22, and on-demand recordings will be available May 23-29. Performances are free and open to the public with an RSVP on Theater Mu’s website, and viewers are encouraged to donate to Asian American Organizing Project (AAOP).