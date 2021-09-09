Theater Mu Announces 2021-22 Season

× Expand Courtesy Theater Mu Theater Mu

Calling all theater lovers: Theater Mu, the Twin Cities’ premier Asian American theater company, just announced its 2021-22 season.

With three new productions and one Playfest, this season’s productions will continue the theater’s mission of producing performances that get at the heart of the Asian-American experience.

The season kicks off with You Shall Hear Me: Stories from Beyond, a four-part audio series that will be released weekly in October. The series is produced in collaboration with Theater 45° and is available online throughout the month of October, until November 3.

Then, the Twentypho Hour Playfest takes place on November 19-20, with thirty artists from across the country coming together to write, rehearse, and perform six different plays—all within 24 hours. Viewers can tune in on November 19 to see the early workings of the production, and return a day later when each play is ready for performance.

Going into 2022, Theater Mu will perform Anna Ouyang Moench’s play Man of God at the Mixed Blood Theatre in Cedar Riverside. The play debuts February 18 and runs until March 22.

The season closes out with Cambodian Rock Band at Jungle Theater on June 11 through July 31, a story that considers the implications of revisiting your own history, and the conflicts and complications that ensue. According to Theater Mu, the project is “part historical play” and “part rock concert.”