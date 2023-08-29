Theater Latté Da Announces New Artistic Director

× Expand Theater Latté Da Justin Lucero

Theater Latté Da has announced Justin Lucero as their new Artistic Director. He will join the company mid-October, bringing with him years of experience in opera, theater, and musical theater. Prior to this position at Theater Latté Da, Lucero spent over a decade with the El Paso Opera in El Paso, TX. He has worked with them since 2012 and has spent the last five years there as the artistic director.

“It is with true enthusiasm that I accept this position and join this inspiring organization and vibrant community,” Lucero said in a press release. “I am absolutely committed to honoring Theater Latté Da’s rich legacy and bright future. I believe unwaveringly in the power of music-driven theater and I take very seriously the responsibilities we have as culture-makers and stewards of the artform. And I believe deeply in the talents and abilities of my new and magnificent partner, Elisa, and the exceptional TLD staff to harness that power and to take up those responsibilities along with me. I am so thrilled, eager, and grateful to begin the journey.”

Along with the shows he has directed for El Paso Opera, Lucero has had extensive experience as a freelance director for professional and academic stages. He also held leadership roles in academia as associate professor and associate area chair of the John Wells Directing Program at Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Drama. Lucero holds an MFA in theater directing from London’s East 15 Acting School, and an undergraduate degree from Texas Christian University.

The company conducted an extensive national search to fill this position, taking input from the organization's artistic community, artists of the global majority, staff, patrons, and board members. Lucero will succeed Peter Rothstein, who was the previous artistic director for 25 years and cofounder of the company, Rothstein left the organization in June and assumed a new role of producing artistic director at Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, FL.

Lucero joins Theater Latté Da for the company’s 26th season, which launches with Falsettos on September 20.