Theater Latté Da Announces 2021-22 Season

× Expand Photo by Dan Norman courtesy of Theater Latté Da La Bohème Siena Forest (Mimi) and Darrius Morton (Rodolfo) reprise their roles in La Bohème.

Another theater is set to reopen this fall: Theater Latté Da announced its 24th season this week, and things seem to be picking up right where they left off at the Ritz Theater in Northeast.

“After a difficult year and a half and with so much pain and uncertainty, one thing is clear, there is great power in coming together, in the communal experience of live performance,” said founding artistic director Peter Rothstein in a press release. “I believe more than ever that the theater can be a vital force to create change; it can celebrate both our similarities and our differences. It can illuminate truth, instigate hope and spark joy.”

The season will kick off with the reopening concert Puttin' On the Ritz, featuring a taste of performances from the upcoming season and new works in development (November 13–14, 2021). Then, the docu-musical All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914, about the World War I Christmas truce (which was broadcast on PBS last year), will run through the holiday season (November 26–January 2, 2022) before the return of La Bohème, which was cut short when the pandemic shut down theaters in March 2020 (January 20–February 27, 2022).

Come spring, Jelly's Last Jam (March 30–May 8, 2022) will introduce audiences to the birth of jazz, while the summer's courtroom drama Twelve Angry Men sees a young defendant charged with murdering his father in the world premiere of a new musical adaptation (June 8–July 17, 2022). Theater Latté Da is also bringing back its Next Festival in summer 2022, a celebration of new work that stretches “the boundaries of musical storytelling, where audience members are invited into the ground floor of the creative process.” The theater has also been staying busy the past year with its Ghostlight Series of virtual cabaret performances.

Season tickets are on sale now for current and renewing season ticket holders, and go on sale to the general public on Aug 9.