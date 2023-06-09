Theater Latté Da Announces 2023-2024 Season

× Expand Theater Latte Da Theater Latte Da

Award-winning musical theater company Theater Lattè Da announced its upcoming season, with a lineup that encapsulates the company’s mission to “boldly reimagine musical theater.” As the first season following the departure of artistic director Peter Rothstein, each show will be led by different guest directors. Other new elements introduced this season are weekly matinee showtimes, and the “Row for All” initiative, which aims to provide pay-what-you-can prices for front row tickets.

Starting off the season from Sept. 20-Nov. 5 is Falsettos, directed by Meredith McDonough. The contemporary musical follows the story of a large, unconventional, Jewish family living in 1970’s New York City. Next up, Theater Latté Da brings back last year’s holiday hit, Christmas at the Local which runs from Nov. 31-Dec. 31. A product of the company’s new works program, NEXT, the show utilizes text from Dylan Thomas’ poem, “A Child’s Christmas in Wales,” and Maya Angelou’s “Amazing Peace” in an intimate, Celtic, Christmas celebration. This year, the performances will be directed by Larissa Kokernot, with Jason Hanson returning as musical director.

Ringing in 2024, from Jan. 24-Feb. 25 the company continues its season with Irish comedy Stones in his Pockets, directed by Marcela Lorca. Set in rural Ireland, a village community’s world is disrupted by the presence of an American film crew. The characters quickly discover the stark differences of perception between Hollywood's romanticized understanding of Ireland and the reality they live each day. The literary classic The Color Purple is taking the stage from March 20-25 under the direction of Kelli Foster Warder. Adapted from Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize winning novel, the show explores the coming of age experiences of Cecile, a Black teenager raised in rural Georgia.

The world premiere of Johnny Seeky: or, the Remedy for Everything concludes the season. Directed by Bradley Greenwald and Steven Epp. Robert Elhai, the show reimagines Puccini’s opera, Gianni Schicchi. From May 29- July 7, be the first to experience this witty adaptation of Puccini’s classic comedy, set on a yacht off the coast of Miami. The show, also a product of Theater Lattè Da’s NEXT program, was seen at last year's NEXT festival. This year’s NEXT festival will highlight three new pieces and will take place during the summer of 2024.

Theater Lattè Da, Ritz Theater, 345 13th Ave. NE, Mpls., 612-339-3003, latteda.org