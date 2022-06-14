Theater Latté Da Announces 2022-23 Season

× Expand Courtesy of Theater Latté Da Hello, Dolly! A re-imagining of Hello, Dolly! will star Regina Marie Williams.

With 25 years behind them, Theater Latté Da has reached a pivotal milestone. The musical theater company has announced its new 25th anniversary season with a handful of bold productions including two world premieres, reimagined musicals and a Stephen Sondheim classic in what is their “most ambitious season ever,” according to managing director Elisa Spencer-Kaplan.

“Anniversaries are a wonderful time to pause, to celebrate our collective history, but we have chosen instead to look forward, and to celebrate our collective future,” says Peter Rothstein, founding artistic director.

No stranger to the legendary late composer, Latté Da launches its 25th season with their tenth Sondheim production, Merrily We Roll Along. The musical captures the lives and careers of three friends over the course of three decades and includes some of Sondheim’s most acclaimed songs. (September 21-October 30, 2022)

The season continues with the world premiere of Christmas at the Local. The show captures the spirit of the holidays and features music by local musician Chastity Brown and lyrics by Maya Angelou. (November 29, 2022-January 1, 2023)

In the new year TLD re-imagines the Tony Award-winning Hello, Dolly!, which follows business woman and self proclaimed matchmaker, Dolly Levi devoted to making everyone's lives happier. (February 1-March 19, 2023)

Spring brings another world premiere. We Shall Someday examines the cycle of racism in America by following three generations of a Black family grappling with inequality, violence, and oppression. The new musical is by Harrison David Rivers and Ted Shen directed by Kelli Foster Warder. (April 19-May 14, 2023)

The season closes off with the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning rock musical, Next to Normal. About a family determined to love each other through the challenges of mental illness and pain. The show is choreographed by Kyle Weiler, freshly off of a four-year run of Hamilton. (June 7-July 16, 2023)

In the summer, Next Festival 2023 will showcase three new works which invites the audience to interact with the creative process. More details are still to come.

New season packages start at $150 and are on sale now.