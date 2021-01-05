The Walker Acquires Works from Local Artists

× Expand Courtesy of the Walker Art Center No Words Ta-coumba T. Aiken, NO WORDS, 2020 (installation view in the Walker exhibition Five Ways In: Themes from the Collection).

In a recent acquisition, the Walker Art Center has added 39 new works from Minnesota artists to its collection. Notably, it includes a three-part painting by St. Paul artist Ta-coumba T. Aiken, titled NO WORDS. A part of the museum’s exhibition, Five Ways In: Themes from the Collection, the paintings come after Aiken’s history of building art around social justice and community.

The paintings came from Aiken’s return to intensive studio practice and were inspired by the murder of George Floyd and the events that followed. Depicting faces in “thought bubbles” through his abstract strokes, Aiken’s paintings are a call to action. On the title Aiken says, “‘No Words’ is not the inability to talk, but the disbelief that you need to say anything else.”

Since Executive Director Mary Ceruti’s 2018 arrival, the museum has increased their effort to include more current or former Minnesota artists like Aiken. Ceruti expands on her reasoning for this goal in a press release. She says, “In addition to our work with artists nationally and internationally, I see our involvement in and support of the Minnesota artist community as absolutely central to our vitality as an institution, and key to the way we engage with and serve our many audiences.” In addition to Aiken, other Minnesota artists that have since been added to the collection include Siah Armajani, Frank Big Bear, Julie Buffalohead, and more.

Among the works visitors can see include a grouping of new photographs, titled Everyday City, by Pao Houa Her, which illustrate the interplay of the cultures and landscapes of St. Paul and Laos. Additionally, a major sculptural installation by Tetsuya Yamada made from 800 ceramic vessels, titled Takes Care of Them, has been added among many others.

To further support local artists, Ceruti announced that the museum has committed to diverting $120,000 of its acquisitions funds to BIPOC artists of all disciplines. The decision came as a response to the murder of George Floyd as well as the public health and economic crises that have disproportionately impacted communities of color during the pandemic. To distribute the funds, the museum will partner with 10 Twin Cities-based BIPOC arts organizations who will each select two artists each to receive grants of $5,000.